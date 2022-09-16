Leveling, just like the end game, is an integral part of the World of Warcraft experience that gradually transforms your character from a regular Joe into an Azeroth’s elite soldier capable of exterminating the plague infestations, defeating the Old Gods, and the Lich King himself. Since the end game, more often than not, sounds more thrilling and interesting than leveling, it’s necessary to frequently remind yourself of the fact that you’ll one day join the big leagues.

To break the monotony of boar slaying and apple gathering, you can always venture to dungeons across Azeroth, and defeat the middle-of-the-pack bosses that have been disrupting the natural order and harmony. Although sheer ambition to vanquish the evil from Azeroth is, on its own, a great cause, dungeons are still intimidating places full of bloodthirsty enemies attacking you on sight. So, before you travel deep into the enemies’ base, you should arm yourself with quests, food and water, and even some minor consumables that can always come in handy.

To help you choose wisely your next dungeon run, and prepare for a clean run, we’ve put together a Classic dungeon guide that will discuss minimal and optimal dungeon level requirements, quests, location and dungeon entrance, regular and rare bosses, and available loot table.

World of Warcraft Classic dungeon guide

Ragefire Chasm

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 10

Optimal level: 13-17

Quests: Slaying the Beast (level nine), Searching for the Lost Satchel (level nine), Testing an Enemy’s Strength (level nine), The Power to Destroy… (level nine)

Quests that are part of a quest chain: Hidden Enemies (level nine)

Location: Orgrimmar

Entrance: Cleft of Shadows

Bosses: Taragaman the Hungerer, Oggleflint, Jergosh the Invoker, and Bazzalan

Loot table: Robe of Evocation, Cursed Felblade, and Chanting Blade

Wailing Caverns

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 10

Optimal level: 18-24

Quests: Deviate Hides (level 13), Trouble at the Docks (level 14), Deviate Eradication (level 15), Serpentbloom (level 14) (Horde only)

Quests that are part of a quest chain: Smart Drinks (level 13), Leaders of the Fang (level 10) (Horde only)

Quests that are started within the dungeon: The Glowing Shard (level 10)

Location: Barrens

Entrance: Lushwater Oasis southwest of the Crossroads

Bosses: Lady Anacondra, Lord Cobrahn, Kresh, Lord Pythas, Skum, Lord Serpentis, Verdan the Everliving, and Mutanus the Devourer

Rare bosses: Deviate Faerie Dragon

Loot table: Snakeskin Bag, Boahn’s Fang, Venomstrike, and Deep Fathom Ring

Embrace of the Viper set: Belt of the Fang, Footpads of the Fang, Gloves of the Fang, Leggings of the Fang, and Armor of the Fang

The Deadmines

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 10

Optimal level: 17-23

Quests: Red Silk Bandanas (level 14), Collecting Memories (level 14), Oh Brother. . . (level 15), Underground Assault (level 15) (all quests are Alliance only)

Quests that are part of a quest chain: The Defias Brotherhood (level 14) (Alliance only)

Quests that are started within the dungeon : The Unsent letter (level 10) (Alliance only)

The Unsent letter (level 10) (Alliance only) Location: Westfall

Entrance: the Moonbrook mine

Bosses: Rhahk’Zor, Sneed, Gilnid, Mr. Smite, Cookie, Captain Greenskin, and Edwin VanCleef

Rare bosses: Miner Johnson

Loot table: Smite’s Mighty Hammer, Cookie’s Stirring Rod, Emberstone Staff, Cruel Barb, Lavishly Jeweled Ring, and Cookie’s Tenderizer

Defias Leather set: Blackened Defias Armor, Blackened Defias Belt, Blackened Defias Boots, Blackened Defias Gloves, and Blackened Defias Leggings

Shadowfang Keep

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 14

Optimal level: 19-27

Quests: The Book of Ur (level 16), Deathstalkers in Shadowfang (level 18), Arugal Must Die (level 18) (all quests are Horde only)

Location: Silverpine Forest

Entrance: north of Pyrewood Village

Bosses: Razorclaw the Butcher, Baron Silverlaine, Commander Springvale, Odo the Blindwatcher, Fenrus the Devourer, Wolf Master Nandos, and Archmage Arugal

Rare bosses: Deathsworn Captain

Loot table: Baron’s Scepter, Silverlaine’s Family Seal, Commander’s Crest, Meteor Shard, and Feline Mantle

The Stockade

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 15

Optimal level: 23-29

Quests: Quell The Uprising (level 22), What Comes Around… (level 22), The Fury Runs Deep (level 22), The Color of Blood (level 22), and Crime and Punishment (level 22) (all quests are Alliance only)

Quests that are part of a quest chain: The Stockade Riots (level 16)

Location: Stormwind

Entrance: the northeast corner of the Mage Quarter

Bosses: Targorr the Dread, Kam Deepfury, Hamhock, Dextren Ward, and Bazil Thredd

Rare bosses: Bruegal Ironknuckle

Loot table: Kam’s Walking Stick, Iron Knuckles, Prison Shank, and Defias Renegade Ring

Blackfathom Deeps

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 15

Optimal level: 25-32

Quests that can be picked up as soon as you reach their quest givers: Knowledge in the Deeps (level 10), In Search of Thaelrid (level 18), Twilight Falls (level 20) (Alliance only)

The Essence of Aku’Mai (level 17) (Horde only)

Quests that are part of a quest chain: Researching the Corruption (level 18) (Alliance only)

Researching the Corruption (level 18) (Alliance only) Allegiance to the Old Gods (level 17), and Amongst the Ruins (level 21) (Horde only)

Quests that are started within the dungeon: Blackfathom Villainy (level 18), and Baron Aquanis (level 21) (Horde only)

Blackfathom Villainy (level 18), and Baron Aquanis (level 21) (Horde only) Location: Ashenvale

Entrance: to the north of the Zoraam’s Strand

Bosses: Ghamoo-ra, Lady Sarevess, Lorgus Jett, Gelihast, Baron Aquanis, Old Serra’kis, Twilight Lord Kelris, and Aku’mai

Loot table: Tortoise Armor, Naga Heartpiercer, Reef Axe, Rod of the Sleepwalker, and Strike of the Hydra

Gnomeregan

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 19

Optimal level: 28-36

Quests: A Fine Mess (level 20), The Sparklematic 5200! (level 25), Grime-Encrusted Ring (level 28)

Alliance only: Save Techbot’s Brain! (level 20), Gyrodrillmatic Excavationators (level 20), Essential Artificials (level 24), Data Rescue (level 25), The Grand Betrayal (level 25)

Horde only: Rig Wars (level 25)

Quests that are part of a quest chain: Gnogaine (level 20), The Only Cure is More Green Glow (level 20) (Alliance only), Chief Engineer Scooty (level 20) (Horde only)

Location: Dun Morogh

Entrance: north of Brewnall Village

Bosses: Viscous Fallout, Grubbis, Electrocutioner 6000, Crowd Pummeler 9-60, and Mekgineer Thermaplugg

Rare bosses: Dark Iron Ambassador

Loot table: Hydrocane, Toxic Revenger, Electrocutioner Leg, Manual Crowd Pummeler, and Electromagnetic Gigaflux Reactivator

Razorfen Kraul

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 25

Optimal level: 32-40

Quests: Blueleaf Tubers (level 20)

Horde only: A Vengeful Fate (level 29), and Going, Going, Guano! (level 30)

Quests that are part of quest chains: The Crone of the Kraul (level 29) (Alliance only)

Quests that are started within the dungeon: Willix the Importer (level 22), Mortality Wanes (level 25) (Alliance only), An Unholy Alliance (level 28) (Horde only)

Location: Barrens

Entrance: before the Great Lift to Thousand Needles

Bosses: Roogug, Death Speaker Jargba, Overlord Ramtusk, Aggem Thorncurse, Agathelos the Raging, Charlga Razorflank

Rare bosses: Earthcaller Halmgar and Blind Hunter

Loot table: Swinetusk Shank, Corpsemaker, Tusken Helm, Heart of Agamaggan, Agamaggan’s Clutch

Scarlet Monastery

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 21

Optimal level: 28-42

Quests:

Alliance only: Mythology of the Titans (level 28), and In the Name of the Light (level 34)

Hore only: Vorrel’s Revenge (level 25), Compendium of the Fallen (level 28), Hearts of Zeal (level 30), and Into The Scarlet Monastery (level 33)

Quests that are part of a quest chain: Test of Lore (level 25) and Hearts of Zeal (level 30)

Test of Lore (level 25) and Hearts of Zeal (level 30) Location: Tirisfal Glades

Entrance: northeast of the Undercity in Tirisfal Glades

Bosses:

Graveyard: Interrogator Vishas and Bloodmage Thalnos

Library: Houndmaster Loksey and Arcanist Doan

Armory: Herod

Cathedral: High Inquisitor Fairbanks, Scarlet Commander Mograine, and High Inquisitor Whitemane

Rare bosses: Azshir the Sleeples, Fallen Champion, and Ironspine

Loot table: Torturing Poker, Illusionary Rod, Ravager, Mograine’s Might, and Whitemane’s Chapeau

Chain of the Scarlet Crusade Set: Scarlet Belt, Scarlet Boots, Scarlet Chestpiece, Scarlet Gauntlets, Scarlet Leggings, and Scarlet Wristguards

Razorfen Downs

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 35

Optimal level: 42-49

Quests: A Host of Evil (level 28), Bring the Light (level 39) (Alliance only), and Bring the End (level 37) (Horde only)

Quests that are part of a quest chain:

Extinguishing the Idol (level 32), and An Unholy Alliance (level 28) (Horde only)

Quests that are started within the dungeon: Scourge of the Downs (level 32)

Location: Barrens

Entrance: north of The Great Lift to Thousand Needles

Bosses: Tuten’kash, Plaguemaw the Rotting, Mordresh Fire Eye, Glutton, Amnennar the Coldbringer

Rare bosses: Ragglesnout

Loot table: Arachnid Gloves, Plaguerot Sprig, Glowing Eye of Mordresh, Glutton’s Cleaver, Robes of the Lich, Coldrage Dagger, and Icemetal Barbute

Uldaman

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 30

Optimal level: 38-47

Quests: Solution to Doom (level 30), Power Stones (level 30), and Reclaimed Treasures

Quests that are part of a quest chain: Uldaman Reagen Run (level 38)

Alliance only: Agmond’s Fate (level 30), Amulet of Secrets (level 35), The Hidden Chamber (level 35), The Lost Tablets of Will (level 35), and Restoring the Necklace (level 37)

Horde only: Necklace Recovery, Take 3 (level 37)

Location: Badlands

Entrance: beneath the surface of the Khaz Mountains

Bosses: Revelosh, The Lost Dwarves (Horde only), Ironaya, Obsidian Sentinel, Ancient Stone Keeper, Galgann Firehammer, Grimlok, and Archaedas

Loot table: Ironshod Bludgeon, Galgann’s Fireblaster, Grimlok’s Charge, Cragfists, The Rockpounder, Archaedic Stone

Zul’Farrak

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 39

Optimal level: 44-50

Quests: Troll Temper (level 40), Scarab Shells (level 40), Tiara of the Deep (level 40), Divino-matic Rod (level 40), and Gahz’rilla (level 40)

Quests that are part of a quest chain:The Prophecy of Mosh’aru (level 40), Nekrum’s Medallion (level 40) (Alliance only), and The Spider God (level 40) (Horde only)

Location: Tanaris

Entrance: the northwest corner of Tanaris

Bosses: Theka the Martyr, Antu’sul, Witch Doctor Zum’rah, Sandfury Executioner, Nekrum Gutchewer, Shadowpriest Sezz’ziz, Sergeant Bly, Chief Ukorz Sandscalp, Ruuzlu, Hydromancer Velratha, and Gahz’rilla

Rare bosses: Sandarr Dunereaver, Zerillis, and Dustwraith

Loot table: Zum’rah’s Vexing Cane, Bad Mojo Mask, Jinxed Hoodoo Kilt, and Gahz’rilla Scale Armor

Maraudon

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 30

Optimal level: 48-55

Quests: The Pariah’s Instructions (level 39), Twisted Evils (level 41), Legends of Maraudon (level 41), Shadowshard Fragments (level 39), Vyletongue Corruption (level 41), and Corruption of Earth and Seed (level 45)

Quests that are part of a quest chain: The Scepter of Celebras (level 41)

Quests that are started within the dungeon: Seed of Life (level 39)

Location: Desolace

Entrance: Valley of Spears in Desolace

Bosses: Tinkerer Gizlock, Lord Vyletongue, Noxxion, Razorlash, Celebras the Cursed, Landslide, Rotgrip, and Princess Theradras

Rare bosses: Meshlok the Harvester

Loot table: Blade of Eternal Darkness, Satyr’s Lash, Noxious Shooter, Heart of Noxxion, Claw of Celebras, Gizlock’s Hypertech Buckler, Fist of Stone, Princess Theradras’ Scepter, and Elemental Rockridge Leggings

The Temple of Atal’Hakkar

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 45

Optimal level: 50-60

Quests: Jammal’an the Prophet (level 38)

Quests that are part of a quest chain: The God Hakkar (level 40), Into the Depths (level 46), and Secret of the Circle (level 46)

Alliance only: Into The Temple of Atal’Hakkar (level 38), and Haze of Evil (level 47)

Horde only: The Temple of Atal’Hakkar (level 38), and Zapper Fuel (level 47)

Quests that are started within the dungeon: The Essence of Eranikus (level 48)

The Essence of Eranikus (level 48) Location: Swamp of Sorrows

Entrance: water area in Swamp of Sorrows

Bosses: Atal’alarion, Zul’Lor, Gasher, Loro, Zolo, Mijan, Hukku, Jammal’an the Prophet, Ogom the Wretched, Weaver, Dreamscythe, Avatar of Hakkar, Hazzas, Morphaz, and Shade of Eranikus

Loot table: Embrace of the Wind Serpent. Dragon’s Call, Firebreather, Spire of Hakkar, Blade of the Wretched, Warrior’s Embrace, and Crest of Supremacy

Blackrock Depths

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 48

Optimal level: 52-60

Quests: Ribbly Screwspigot (level 48), The Heart of the Mountain (level 50), and Attunement to the Core (level 55)

Alliance only: The Good Stuff (level 50), and Hurley Blackbreath (level 50)

Horde only: KILL ON SIGHT: Dark Iron Dwarves (level 48), The Last Element (level 48), and Lost Thunderbrew Recipe (level 50)

Quests that are part of a quest chain: Dark Iron Legacy (level 48), and A Taste of Flame (level 52)

Alliance only: Incendius! (level 48), Kharan Mighthammer (level 50), and The Fate of the Kingdom (level 50)

Horde only: Disharmony of Fire (level 48), Commander Gor’shak (level 48), The Royal Rescue, KILL ON SIGHT: High Ranking Dark Iron Officials (level 50), and Operation: Death to Angerforge (level 52)

Quests that are started within the dungeon: The Love Potion (level 50)

Location: Searing Gorge

Entrance: Blackrock Mountain

Bosses: High Interrogator Gerstahn, Houndmaster Grebmar, Lord Roccor, Ring of Law, The Vault (Dark Keepers), Lord Incendius, Warder Stilgiss, Verek, Watchman Doomgrip, Fineous Darkvire, Bael’Gar, General Angerforge, Golem Lord Argelmach, Hurley Blackbreath, Phalanx, Plugger Spazzring, Ribbly Screwspigot, Ambassador Flamelash, The Seven, Magmus, Princess Moira Bronzebeard, Emperor Dagran Thaurissan

Rare bosses: Panzor the Invincible

Loot table: Circle of Flame, Ironfoe, Kindling Stave, Angerforge’s Battle Axe, Lord General’s Sword, Hand of Justice, The Emperor’s New Cape, and Guiding Stave of Wisdom

Blackrock Spire

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 48

Optimal level: 55-60

Quests: En-Ay-Es-Tee-Why (level 55), Kibler’s Exotic Pets (level 55), and Blackhand’s Command (level 55)

Alliance only: Put Her Down (level 55) and Doomrigger’s Clasp

Horde only: The Pack Mistress (level 55), Warlord’s Command (level 55), and The Darkstone Tablet

Quests that are part of a quest chain: The Final Tablets (level 40), Eye of the Emberseer, and The Demon Forge

Alliance only: Maxwell’s Mission and General Drakkisath’s Demise

Horde only: Bijou’s Belongings (level 55) and For The Horde!

Quests that are started within the dungeon: Seal of Ascension (level 57), The Matron Protectorate (level 57), and Pip Quickwit, At Your Service!

Alliance only: General Drakkisath’s Command (level 55) and Bijou’s Belongings (level 55)

Location: Searing Gorge

Entrance: Blackrock Mountain

Bosses: Highlord Omokk, Shadow Hunter Vosh’gajin, War Master Voone, Mother Smolderweb, Urok Doomhowl, Quartermaster Zigris, Halycon, Gizrul the Slavener, Overlord Wyrmthalak, Pyroguard Emberseer, Solakar Flamewreath, Goraluk Anvilcrack, Gyth, Warchief Rend Blackhand, The Beast, and General Drakkisath

Rare bosses: Burning Felguard, Spirestone Battle Lord Magus, Bannok Grimaxe, Crystal Fang, Ghok Bashguud, Spirestone Butcher, and Jed Runewatche

Loot table: Mark of the Dragon Lord, Fist of Omokk, Plate of the Shaman King, Riphook, Trueaim Gauntlets, Talisman of Evasion, Smolderweb’s Eye, Rosewine Circle, Hands of Power, Rhombeard Protector, Trindlehaven Staff, Felstriker, Blackblade of Shahram, Truestrike Shoulders, Briarwood Reed, Blackhand Doomsaw, Dal’Rend’s Sacred Charge, Dal’Rend’s Tribal Guardian, Pip’s Skinner, and Draconian Deflector

Scholomance

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 48

Optimal level: 58-60

Quests: Plagued Hatchlings (level 55), Doctor Theolen Krastinov, the Butcher (level 55), and Barov Family Fortune (level 52)

Quests that are part of a quest chain: Krastinov’s Bag of Horrors (level 55), Kirtonos the Herald (level 55), The Lich, Ras Frostwhisper (level 57)

Quests that are started within the dungeon: Healthy Dragon Scale (level 55)

Location: Western Plaguelands

Entrance: island Caer’Darrow

Bosses: Blood Steward of Kirtonos, Kirtonos the Herald, Jandice Barov, Rattlegore, Death Knight Darkreaver, Marduk Blackpool, Vectus, Ras Frostwhisper, Doctor Theolen Krastinov, Lorekeeper Polkelt, Instructor Malicia, Lady Illucia Barov, Lord Alexei Barov, The Ravenian, Darkmaster Gandling

Loot table: Alanna’s Embrace, Headmaster’s Charge, Frightalon, Barovian Family Sword, Staff of Metanoia, Iceblade Hacker, Intricately Runed Shield, Shadowy Mail Greaves, Ancient Bone Bow, Ghoul Skin Leggings, Libram of Divinity, Totem of Sustaining

Stratholme

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 48

Optimal level: 58-60

Quests: The Great Ezra Grimm (level 55), The Archivist (level 55), The Flesh Does Not Lie (level 55), and Houses of the Holy (level 55)

Quests that are part of a quest chain: Of Love and Family (level 52), The Restless Souls (level 55), The Truth Comes Crashing Down (level 55), Above and Beyond (level 55), and Menethil’s Gift (level 57)

Horde only: Ramstein (level 56)

Quests that are started within the dungeon: The Medallion of Faith (level 55)

Location: Eastern Plaguelands

Entrance: Northwest

Bosses: Stratholme Courier, Postmaster Malown, The Unforgiven, Timmy the Cruel, Archivist Galford, Malor the Zealous, Cannon Master Willey, Grand Crusader Dathrohan, Nerub’enkan, Maleki the Pallid, Baroness Anastari, Magistrate Barthilas, Ramstein the Gorger, Baron Rivendare

Rare bosses: Stonespine, Hearthsinger Forresten, and Skul

Loot table: Book of the Dead, Ramstein’s Lightning Bolts, Skullforge Reaver, Gauntlets of Deftness, Ritssyn’s Wand of Bad Mojo

Dire Maul

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 48

Optimal level: 55-60

Quests: Pusillin and the Elder Azj’Tordin (level 54), Elven Legends (level 54), and Lethtendris’s Web (level 54)

Quests that are part of a quest chain: The Treasure of the Shen’dralar (level 56), and Shards of the Felvine (level 56)

Quests that are started within the dungeon:The Gordok Ogre Suit (level 56), The Madness Within (level 56), and Unfinished Gordok Business (level 56)

Location: Feralas

Entrance: center of Feralas