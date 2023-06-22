How to buy epic gems in WoW Wrath Classic

With the launch of WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic phase three, epic gems have finally arrived to the game. While you could get your gems from Jewelcrafters or Alchemists, you can also purchase epic gems with any Emblems of Heroism you might have in your inventory.

This method of acquiring gems is one of the most common, especially since emblems are relatively easy-to-get, and can be exchanged for gems quite effectively from now until the end of the WoW expansion.

Emblems of Heroism can be earned by completing quests in Northrend, however, your most efficient way of getting Emblems of Heroism will be converting higher-level emblems you obtain from farmable content. No matter how you get your emblems, though, you’ll be able to trade them in for epic gems at a faction-specific vendor in Dalaran.

Where to exchange Emblems of Heroism in WoW Wrath Classic

Dalaran is home to many of Wrath Classic’s quartermasters. Image via Blizzard

There are two Emblem of Heroism quartermasters in Wrath Classic you can exchange your emblems with. The two quartermasters are separated based on their respective factions (Horde and Alliance) and can be found in the factions’ sections of the city.

Alliance quartermaster : Arcanist Ivrenne in Dalaran’s Silver Enclave

: Arcanist Ivrenne in Dalaran’s Silver Enclave Horde quartermaster: Magistrix Lambriesse in Dalaran’s Sunreaver Sanctuary

If you need to exchange any Emblems of Valor or Emblems of Conquest for Emblems of Heroism, you can do so by visiting another vendor in Dalaran: Usuri Brightcoin. Usuri is found beneath the city in the Dalaran Underbelly at coordinates [33, 54], and can be spoken with in order to convert/downgrade any emblems you get from dungeons or raids into Emblems of Heroism.

After filling your bags with Emblems of Heroism, you can then return to your faction’s quartermaster in Dalaran and purchase whatever epic gems you need.

Related: How to get Cardinal Ruby in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Ametrine, Dreadstone, and Eye of Zul can be purchased for 10 Emblems of Heroism, while King’s Amber, Majestic Zircon, and Cardinal Ruby will cost a bit more at a price point of 20 Emblems of Heroism.

About the author