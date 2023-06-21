How to get Cardinal Ruby in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

According to World of Warcraft’s lore, the Cardinal Ruby is one of the finest gems in Northrend. In Wrath of the Lich King Classic, multiple professions can get their hands on Cardinal Ruby and use it in various recipes.

While most crafting ingredients and gems can be found in the wild, Cardinal Ruby can only be obtained through a series of profession-only processes.

What is Cardinal Ruby in WoW WotLK Classic?

Cardinal Ruby is an expensive gem that is used in various crafting recipes in WoW WotLK Classic. Given the difficulty of obtaining it, Cardinal Ruby can be seen with high price tags on the Auction House.

Where to get Cardinal Ruby in WoW WotLK Classic

Jewelcrafters who are above profession level 450 can get Cardinal Ruby by prospecting Titanium Ores. By doing this, you’ll have a four percent chance to receive a Cardinal Ruby from each prospect. Alternatively, Jewelcrafters can create Icy Prisms, which will also have a chance of dropping Cardinal Rubies.

Alchemists above profession level 450 will need to unlock the Cardinal Ruby recipe from the Cardinal Ruby Quest.

After unlocking the recipe, you can Transmute to get Cardinal Rubies as an Alchemist.

As avid Jewelcrafters, prospecting has been the way to go for us to get Cardinal Rubies. Despite being tempted to buy it off the Auction House, we didn’t shy away from the grind and decided to continue saving up for World of Warcraft Tokens.

With WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic phase three patch now live, fans will have lots of new adventures to explore alongside new materials to experiment with.

