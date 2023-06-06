Can you buy Diablo 4 with World of Warcraft Tokens?

As it turns out, you can grind to get Diablo 4 for free via World of Warcraft.

Fans are eager to get their hands on Diablo 4, with players across all of Blizzard’s many games excited to hop into Diablo 4 and slay some demons.

One interesting potential method of buying the title actually comes out of a totally different Blizzard game⁠—World of Warcraft. With the introduction of Tokens that let players add more time to their WoW subscription, and even exchange those Tokens for money on Battle.net, fans are wondering if they can use Tokens to buy Diablo 4.

It may seem weird to use in-game currency to buy a different Blizzard title, but it is possible to get Diablo 4 from WoW Tokens. That said, not all Tokens are the same.

Which WoW Tokens can be used to buy Diablo 4?

When it comes to the Token system in WoW, there are two kinds: one for Dragonflight and one for WoW Classic. For this scenario, the Dragonflight Tokens are the only ones you can trade in for $15, added to your account balance.

Now, there is only one way to get Dragonflight tokens: from WoW gold. This offers players the opportunity to grind gold and purchase Dragonflight Tokens, to then convert to Battle.net account balance and purchase other Blizzard games through the Battle.net store, including Diablo 4.

Depending on how much gold a player has, they can convert that into Tokens, and then into their account, to get Diablo 4 for cheaper or even for free.

How much gold would it take to buy Diablo 4 with WoW Tokens?

As of Monday, June 5, it takes around 280,000 gold to buy a WoW Token. Each one of these Tokens corresponds to $15, so it would take around 1.4 million gold to buy enough Tokens to afford Diablo 4, with taxes included.

That’s a lot of gold, to say the least, but players can also just use whatever gold they have to just Diablo 4 make cheaper too. You can reduce Diablo prices by $15 intervals depending on how much gold you have in your WoW account⁠—so get grinding!

