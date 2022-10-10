How to get and complete the Cardinal Ruby Quest in WOTLK Classic

The ancient knowledge of Alchemy in World of Warcraft is a rare skill that allows the Alchemist Apprentices to concoct potions, elixirs, and oils that can help the heroes stand tall in the face of evil looming Azeroth. Normally paired with Herbalism, Alchemy, is a typically time-consuming profession that handsomely rewards the experts with hidden knowledge with benefits like the increased effect and duration of pots and flasks.

As loyal followers of Nicolas Flamel, one of the world’s first alchemists, Wrath of the Lich King Classic Alchemists can also transmute lesser materials into high-quality materials in demand like Monarch Topaz and Eternal Shadow into Ametrine. Although epic gems won’t be coming to WOTLK Classic any time before the Trial of the Crusader content drop after Ulduar release, Blizzard still released the expansion with an end-game quest, Cardinal Ruby.

Here you’ll find everything you’ll need to learn about the Cardinal Ruby quest, including ita requirements, how to pick up this quest, and how to complete it.

How to get the Cardinal Ruby quest in WOTLK Classic

The Cardinal Ruby quest in WOTLK Classic is a quest you can only get from Grand Master Alchemy trainer Linzy Blackbolt in Dalaran once you’ve reached level 450 in Alchemy. She’s normally waiting for you in the Alchemy workshop in Magus Commerce Exchange.

Once you talk with her, Grand Master Alchemist will explain how Cardinal Ruby is one of the rarest gems that can be found in Northrend. Before Linzy Blackbolt teaches you how to successfully transmute Cardinal Ruby, you’ll need to prove you’re up to the task by performing five epic gem transmutes.

How to complete the Cardinal Ruby quest

To successfully complete Cardinal Ruby, you’ll need to complete five epic gem transmutations–Transmute: Majestic Zircon, Transmute: Eye of Zul, Transmute: Ametrine, Transmute: Dreadstone, and Transmute: King’s Amber.

The materials you’ll need to complete the Cardinal Ruby quest are the following: one Sky Sapphire, three Forest Emerald, one Monarch Topaz, one Twilight Opal, one Autumn’s Glow, one Eternal Air, one Eternal Shadow, and Eternal Life. Since you can only transmute once per day, you’ll be doing this quest for five days in total before you can complete it in its entirety and finally learn how to create your own Cardinal Ruby.

Note: The Cardinal Ruby quest is currently in the game, however, you can’t currently complete it since epic gems will be coming to WOTLK Classic with the Trial of the Crusader content drop. Still, you can level up Alchemy and prepare your materials as you wait.