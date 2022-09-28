How to get to Dalaran in WoW Wrath of the Lich King (WOTLK) Classic

The re-release of Wrath of the Lich King also brings about the return of one of the franchise’s most famous cities, the floating mage city of Dalaran. Floating above the Crystalsong Forest, Dalaran is a neutral city that hosts portals to all major Horde and Alliance cities as well as countless important merchants and quest givers.

Given that it is suspended in the air, Dalaran can be a difficult place to get to. However, players have multiple ways of getting into the magical city. These are the various ways that you can get to Dalaran.

Mage Portals

The mage class has several extremely useful, practical purposes. Mages are able to learn how to create portals that can send players into the furthest reaches of Azeroth. At level 74, mages can learn how to create portals to the floating city of Dalaran. Classically, mages have offered their portal-making abilities to fellow players in exchange for gold.

While you may have to cough up several gold pieces in exchange for the mage’s services, the use of a mage portal is undoubtedly the quickest way to enter Dalaran.

Accept the Quests

Upon reaching level 74, both Horde and Alliance players will be able to accept a quest called ‘The Magical Kingdom of Dalaran’ that will send players directly to the city. Alliance and Horde players have separate, relatively lengthy questlines to get to this final stage. Below are the quest givers and locations that will eventually lead players to Dalaran.

Horde Questline

Alliance Questline

Fly to the city

Being in the air, flight serves as the primary way to get to Dalaran aside from portals or instant teleportation. At level 77, players can unlock cold weather flying, allowing players to fly across the continent of Northrend if they already have expert flying unlocked and 1,000 gold to spare. Typically, players will already have access to Dalaran by the time they reach this milestone. However, if you have yet to land in the floating city by level 77, this is an easy way to reach it.

After unlocking cold weather flying, players will have access to the Tomb of Cold Weather Flight, which gives all characters account-wide the access to flight in Northrend. That means an alt, shortly after arriving in Northrend, can immediately take flight to find residence in Dalaran.