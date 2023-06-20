How to get to Onyxia’s Lair in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Here's how you can get to Dustwallow Marsh if you're starting your trip from Dalaran.

In World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic phase three, the iconic raid Onyxia’s Lair is making a return. Since this raid has been upscaled to level 80, it has updated rewards and requirements you’ll need to meet before you can face off against the treacherous daughter of Deathwing.

Still located in the wilderness of Dustwallow Marsh, Onyxia’s Lair can be tricky to find, especially if you’re spending most of your time roaming the stunning streets of Dalaran. But as I already mentioned, it will be worth it since you can get various headpieces, weapons, a special mount, and even a 22-slot bag.

Onyxia’s Lair is a one-boss instance that can be cleared on a 10 and 25-man difficulty. If you’ve never been there and you’re scratching your head now because you have no clue how to connect portals and zeppelins to Dustwalllow Marsh, I got you covered.

Location of Onyxia’s Lair in WoW WOTLK Classic

Onyxia’s Lair is located in the Wyrmbog in Dustwallow Marsh. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Onyxia’s Lair is still located in Dustwallow Marsh. The entrance can be found at the 56, 71 coordinates. Once you get there, you need to click on the door to open and simply walk into the portal.

How to get to Onyxia’s Lair as the Horde in WoW WOTLK Classic

Dustwallow Marsh is a swamp zone in central Kalimdor teeming with wildlife like alligators, ogres, and various dragonkin. Assuming you’re heading to Dustwallow Marsh as a Horde from Dalaran, the easiest way to get there would be by using the portal to Orgrimmar in Sunreaver’s Sanctuary. After that, you want to pay the local Flightmaster to fly you to Brackenwall Village in Dustwallow Marsh. From there, you’ll need to mount up and run to the raid entrance.

How to get to Onyxia’s Lair as the Alliance in WoW WOTLK Classic

As part of the Alliance, assuming your starting point is Dalaran, you should head to Silver Enclave and take the portal to Ironforge. From there, you need to fly to Menethil Harbor in Wetlands and take a ship to Theramore. Once you arrive there, hop on your mount and ride your way through the swamp to reach the entrance.

Do you have to complete an attunement quest to enter Onyxia’s Lair in WoW WOTLK?

Luckily for you, there’s no attunement quest or any similar prerequisites to enter Onyixia’s Lair. So, all you need to do to defeat this mighty and iconic black drake is to show your face around Dustwallow Marsh on raid night. If you’re lazy like me, you can just sit tight and wait for your raid to get there and summon you.

Once you get there, click on the door at the entrance and enter the portal. The adventure of a lifetime awaits.

