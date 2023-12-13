WoW SoD: Where to find Carrodin in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Obtaining your runes is a pivotal task in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. If you’re playing as a Hunter, collecting the Aspect of the Lion is mandatory in many builds, and to do that, you need to find Carrodin.

It drops a rune that lets you to engrave this new ability on your chest armor, and it’s remarkably powerful in multiple situations. When active, Aspect of the Lion increases all nearby allies’ total stats by 10 percent, with an extra 10 percent increased stats for the Hunter themselves. This is a phenomenal ability to have, especially when raiding in Blackfathom Deeps.

Carrodin is an elite level 25 mob in the Wetlands, and you’ll need to track it down if you want Aspect of the Lion. Here’s exactly where to find it.

Where to find Carrodin in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Carrodin can be found in an unmarked cave in the center of Wetlands. The entrance to the cave is right above Dun Algaz.

Carrodin can be found in the cave in Wetlands, above Dun Algaz. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Mateusz Miter

Carrodin has a few different spawn coordinates, but they’re all close to each other. They are as follows:

46.6, 65.6

46.4, 65.0

47.6, 64.8

47.2, 64.8

46.8, 63.4

47.6, 64.0

47.6, 63.2

How to get the Aspect of the Lion Hunter rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To collect the rune, Hunter players simply need to kill Carrodin in the location mentioned above. The rune should drop on the first occasion. It’s a 25 level Elite mob, though, so be careful when approaching it. That said, we didn’t have many issues soloing Carrodin at level 25 ourselves.

Carrodin also drops the Rune of Consuming Rage, which is a Warrior rune.