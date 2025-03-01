WoW players have a friendly word of advice before picking your Cartel in Undermine(d) update

Farming the new Goblin Cartel reputation in WoW The War Within Undermine(d) is certainly one of the highlights of the new patch—but before you choose your Cartel, some players have a friendly word of advice to help you make the right decision.

A discussion started by a player in a Feb. 27 Reddit thread caused an avalanche of positive comments on the new Cartel reputation farm—and its secret little detail. Players agree that the new Cartel reputation farm is not only amazing because of the rewards, but it’s an absolute gem because all four Goblin Cartels offer different music in the new zone.

Take your pick and become a member of a Cartel. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although this certainly isn’t something big or revolutionary, it’s a great detail that adds even more flavor and life to the Undermined zone in The War Within expansion. Just like in the first season of The War Within, you also get to pick one of the four factions to farm reputation in the new zone—and this time, it’s in the form of Goblin Cartels.

The rewards are more or less similar, but the main reason why you should think carefully before choosing your Cartel is because each Goblin Cartel offers different music to the Undermined zone—and a lot of players love this touching little detail.

“Wow, that’s a great detail. I piked Steamweedle to work toward the infinite noggenfogger toy,” a player commented on WoW’s subreddit.

And while that goes to show that most players are loving this general feature, there are some who wished they knew about this little concept before they picked their respective Cartel.

“Oh my God wait, is that why reviews of the music are so mixed? Some people saying it’s incredible, and others think it’s awful. It’s because we are all listening to different tracks! I apparently picked the wrong Cartel,” another player commented on WoW’s subreddit.

Even though this is just a small feature, I still think it’s a pretty cool concept that fits the Goblin theme and makes the new zone lively. So, while your choice in picking a Cartel matters, all I can say is that fans of pirate-like jazz and night sax solo music are in for a real treat.

