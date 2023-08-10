WoW players only have 2 weeks to get one of the rarest mounts in the game

World of Warcraft is packed with rare mounts and unique ways of getting them—Twitch Prime, lengthy puzzle games, and quests, to name a few. One mount is available only twice a year for two weeks, and now is your chance to get this rare collectible.

Spirit of Eche’ro is a mount that was added to WoW with the release of the Legion expansion in Aug. 2016 and since then, the mount has been available twice a year, for two weeks straight. This time around, the ghost moose will be available from Aug. 9 to 23 so if you didn’t get it, now is the time.

It’s no simple task to get this mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get it, you have to have Archeology as one of your secondary professions and get The Right Path quest from the Legion version of Dalaran.

The quest then sends you to Highmountain to retrieve 600 Bone Fragments of Eche’ro. To be perfectly honest, collecting the bone fragments is the most tedious and time-consuming bit of getting this mount and it actually made me give up on the mount, thinking it’s not worth the time and effort. Each dig will give you 10-20 fragments, but you still need to be lucky to find the fragments quickly.

If you really like the mount, go for it because the next time it will be available will be in Feb. 2024.

