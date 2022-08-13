How to get the Spirit of Eche’ro mount in World of Warcraft

The spectral moose can be yours if you have enough free time.

The Spirit of Eche’ro mount is available once again in World of Warcraft. Every six months, a quest to acquire the elusive “ghost moose” becomes available to complete on live WoW servers. Currently, that quest is available to players who have trained their Archaeology skills.

While the Spirit of Eche’ro is not particularly rare or difficult to acquire, the quest to acquire it is only available on a rotating schedule every six months. It adds an air of prestige to the spiritual moose mount. Additionally, the time-consuming grind associated with the mount tends to turn players away from acquiring it.

If you’re up for the timesink, here’s how to acquire the Spirit of Eche’ro mount in World of Warcraft.

Completing the lengthy Eche’ro questline

Head to Dalaran located above the Broken Isles. You can use the Dalaran Hearthstone you may have acquired during the Legion leveling experience to arrive in the city quickly. The Archaeology trainer you need to interact with in Dalaran is located in a store named “Things of the Past” in Dalaran’s Magus Commerce Exchange. Once inside the building, speak with Dariness the Learned to pick up a quest called “The Right Path.”

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To complete the quest, fly to Thunder Totem in Highmountain and speak with Lessah Moonwater. From there, Moonwater will give you another quest to claim 600 Bone Fragments of Eche’ro. These bone fragments can be found across dig sites in Highmountain, with each dig site yielding approximately 20 fragments.

Collecting these 600 fragments is the most difficult and time-consuming part of the questline associated with the Spirit of Eche’ro mount, as you may have to use the Survey ability well over 500 times to acquire the immensely high number of fragments required. Each time you survey a section of a dig site in Highmountain, you have the chance to earn up to five bone fragments.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Once you’ve surveyed a few dozen dig sites across Highmountain, return to Lessah Moonwater in Thunder Totem to complete the quest and earn the Spirit of Eche’ro mount.

The Spirit of Eche’ro mount is currently available to earn on WoW servers. If you miss your opportunity to find 600 bone fragments, the quest will be available to complete again in Feb. 2023.