How to find a guild in World of Warcraft

No matter if you’re playing World of Warcraft Dragonflight, Hardcore, or Wrath of the Lich King, the fact is that the game is always better when you play it with friends. But, sometimes your friends won’t play WoW with you and you simply have to find a guild.

Ever since the original game was released in 2004, WoW has had the guild feature, an option to join like-minded people in a closely-knit community that can complete various types of content together or just hang around, depending on your preferences. Guilds, just like WoW communities, are entirely fan-based. Guilds come in varying shapes and sizes and normally each of them has its own unique goal, whether that be hardcore raiding, PvP, questing and leveling, or just hanging around and about.

So, here’s how you can find a guild in WoW and finally play the game alongside friends.

Different types of guilds in WoW

Guilds in WoW are separated into two major categories—PvP and PvE. While you can always find battlegrounds and Arena-centered guilds, most guilds will be focused on PvE, mainly raiding. PvE raiding guilds can be either hardcore, semi-hardcore, or casual, depending on how much time investment they are demanding. Besides, there are social guilds whose sole purpose is to give the players a playground to toy with the RPG elements of the game.

Type of guild Content they complete Time investment PvP guild Battlegrounds and arena Participation in guild events PvE leveling guild Questing N/A PvE hardcore raiding guild Raiding Approximately four hours, three to four days a week PvE semi-hardcore raiding guild Raiding Approximately three to four hours, two days a week PvE casual raiding guild Raiding Approximately one to two days a week Social guilds Making friends and role-playing N/A

How do you go about finding a guild in WoW?

First and foremost, you need to decide what exactly is your goal in the game. Would you like to take down raid bosses on the highest difficulty possible or do you just want to hang around the inns and act as if you’re just a humble cheese vendor? This bit entirely depends on your preferences. Once you’ve figured out what kind of WoW player you want to be, you have three main ways of how to find a guild:

Using Guild Finder tool Using sites like Guilds of WoW, Guild Recruitment forum page, or subreddit World of Warcraft Guild Recruitment and then applying for vacancies Reaching out directly to a guild and then seeing if it’s a fit

Best way to join a guild

In-game tools can be used to find both communities and guilds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Remember, a guild is your WoW family and you should really look for a guild you click with. Depending on if you’re joining a raiding guild or a social guild, your application process should look different. Raiders need to have polished Warcraft Logs and PvPers should have a nice rating, and there’s really no way around this.

To make sure this guild is a great fit for you, join their Discord channel, and just try chatting and spending some time with them to see if they match your personality. Some guilds even have trials where you can join them for a certain amount of time and both sides can see if it works.

Related: How to get Dalaran Hearthstone in World of Warcraft

How to find a WoW community?

Another option is to join a WoW community. The biggest differences between a WoW community and a regular guild are that communities are cross-realm and you can be in both community and guild.

Normally, I never was looking for a WoW community and communities have found me, but if you really want to find one, the best way to go about this is to use the in-game tool. It’s the same tool you use for finding guilds.

About the author