WoW players have simple solution for broken DRIVE mechanic

With players enjoying loads of new content in the WoW The War Within Undermine(d) update, the DRIVE system is the only frustrating part of this patch—and luckily players already have a solution for it.

A discussion started by a player on a March 2 Reddit thread touched on the hot topic of the new DRIVE mechanic in Undermine(d). Labelling the DRIVE system as completely broken, players agree that a fix is urgent and offer some simple yet effective ideas.

This little guy is causing all the fuss in Undermine. Images via Blizzard Entertainment, remix by Dot Esports

In The War Within Undermine(d) update, the DRIVE mechanic offers players the G-99 Breakneck vehicle as a substitute to Dragonriding mounts in the Undermine zone. While that sounds great and it certainly fits the goblin theme perfectly, players are frustrated with driving abilities being hard to unlock and upgrade.

Although this makes it harder for players to learn how to update the DRIVE system, they offer some interesting and simple fixes such as displaying unlocked DRIVE abilities as greyed out and how to obtain them.

“Was thinking the exact same thing today. We could see all possibilities with the delve mount and the dragons, so why not the DRIVE,” the top comment says in WoW’s subreddit.

This is a great and simple fix that could potentially solve the problem with the DRIVE feature because your G-99 Breakneck vehicle does serve as a limited mount for the Undermine town. While that shows that players are still optimistic about the DRIVE system, some players are more annoyed with reliance on third party sites when an issue like this occurs.

“Blizz’s assumptive reliance on 3rd party sites to do all the heavy lifting is really frustrating. A player should never be forced to go outside your game to find how to play your game,” another player commented in WoW’s subreddit.

When something is broken, fixing is by all means necessary. Even though things like this can be frustrating to deal with, we can only hope that Blizzard finally listens to its players, addresses the issue as soon as possible, and perhaps takes some of the their ideas to implement positive changes.

