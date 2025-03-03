‘Dragonriding with none of the upsides’: WoW players aren’t sold on new DRIVE mechanic

The new WoW The War Within Undermine(d) update blessed players with a beautiful new zone, quests, and engaging campaign story, but one new addition didn’t hit the mark for players—and that’s the new DRIVE mechanic.

A discussion started by a player in a Feb. 27 Reddit thread sparked a huge response of mixed, but mostly negative comments on the new mechanic in The War Within Undermine(d) patch. Most players agree the new DRIVE mechanic is a poor substitute for Dragonriding, labelling it as the most annoying part of this update with no upsides.

Gallywix is also a real racer. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Even though the new Undermine(d) patch knocked it out of the park with a lot of things such as campaign story, music, new cartel reputation farm, and amazing goblin-like city theme, it’s still far from perfect. Having your flying mount replaced by the G-99 Breakneck vehicle in the Undermined zone can be good if executed flawlessly, but that’s not how most players feel.

“From what I’ve experienced so far with this system, it has potential but from what I’ve seen the Kart is stupidly large for no particular reason in a rather cramped space,” a player commented in WoW’s subreddit.

Although the new Undermine goblin town is absolutely gorgeous and well-designed, it’s far from big—and having an incredibly fast car can cause a lot of trouble for players to move around freely. But some don’t mind the speed and offer an interesting solution.

“What we are really missing are the long highways that curl and duck and dive over and under each other like in Azshara or Kezan. I’m surprised that they actually haven’t made any roads like that—those are an essential part of goblin architecture seemingly forgotten,” the top comment says in WoW’s subreddit.

At the end of the day, a cool new system like driving a car in the new zone definitely has a lot of potential if implemented correctly. We can only hope Blizzard addresses the issue, tunes down the speed a bit, and doesn’t remove the feature entirely because that would be a complete waste for something that fits the goblin theme so well.

