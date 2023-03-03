This week in World of Warcraft: Patch 10.0.7 is on its way, new Trading Post rotation, and affixes are still under fire

World of Warcraft and its devs are full of wonders and with each weekly reset, we never truly know what our destiny holds. Sometimes, we log into the game and our characters are completely naked after they lost recently obtained mounts and sometimes we can just feel the smell of a new patch in the air.

This week in WoW we saw Blizzard devs share detailed blog posts about the upcoming Patch 10.0.7, hinting Patch 10.0.7 might be on the menu soon. Other than that, the Trading Posts welcomed a new rotation of wares that broke down the game, deleting all of your mounts and transmogs you bought in February, Season of Mastery season two might begin soon as players discovered two mysterious servers, and Mythic+ affixes are still under fire.

Patch 10.0.7 is knocking on our doors

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

On March 2, WoW devs wrote and shared a long post outlining all features coming to Dragonflight with the 10.0.7 update. Although they didn’t reveal anything we don’t know by now, like the Zskera Vaults and Heritage Armor for Humans and Orcs, in the headline of this very post, the devs did confirm that the 10.0.7 Content Update is coming soon. Unfortunately, we don’t know the exact release date, but judging by Wowhead and discovered Noblegarden-themed toy, it most likely means that we might be uncovering Neltharion’s secrets in the Forbidden reach as early as the beginning of April.

New Trading Posts rotation brought a clown transmog and deleted items from February

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

At the beginning of each month, Blizzard treats us to a new set of wares that include transmogs, mounts, toys, and pets. To buy those goodies, you need Trader’s Tender, a special currency earned by completing monthly activities, and upon completing a wide variety of activities that award you in total of 500 Trader’s Tender, you’ll get a special reward. Last month, that was Ash’adar, but this month we have Darkmoon Harlequin’s Bells outfit, which is already becoming a meme on WoW’s subreddit.

But that’s not all. This month’s rotation of goods at the Trading Posts deleted all the items, including mounts, toys, and transmogs from the game, leaving many of us naked mid-Orgrimmar just tossing on any transmog to hide the fact that we are actually naked. This also meant, our beloved Ash’adar and Celestial Steed became invisible. Thankfully, Blizzard addressed this and we are all now adequately dressed.

SoM might be blessed with season two in the near future

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

On Valentine’s Day Blizzard, instead of buying us flowers and chocolates, closed down all SoM servers forcibly moving us to either Classic-era or Wrath of the Lich King Classic servers. Suffering from Classic cravings, SoM players surged to the Classic WoW subreddit to demand either fresh Vanilla servers of SoM season two.

Although no one actually believed we’d witness the rise of WoW Classic any time soon, players recently discovered two mystery realms on the US server—Mutanus and Nightfall with the “Coming Soon” note. But, upon closer inspection, Reddit detectives uncovered these servers are not new and were released with SoM season one.

While the skeptics think this is nothing more but a mistake by Blizzard, true Classic loyalists stay optimistic, hoping this is Blizzard reorganizing and reusing old servers for the release of SoM season two.

Mythic+ affixes are still under fire

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Recently, WoW players and content creators have been criticizing Mythic+ affixes , claiming they’re not fun and overwhelming when paired with the incredible number of mechanics in Dragonflight dungeons.

This week, WoW players continued their constructive criticism on the official Blizzard forum and Reddit, trying to help devs to find a solution and make the Mythic+ experience altogether more challenging and satisfying.

Unfortunately, there’s been no response from Blizzard about Mythic+ affixes, and we all hope the company is quietly working on improving them and will share more info when they feel comfortable that the affixes are ready for testing.

Healer draught soars as this week’s Mythic+ affixes feature Grievous and Bursting

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

This weekly reset has brought us easily the worst affix combination healers can imagine—Bursting and Grievous. Bursting deals Shadow damage deals damage to players whenever they kill a trash mob and Grievous deals damage to injured players.

Since players in this Mythic+ meta now dance between life and death as healers are barely keeping everyone alive, and these affixes just add fuel to the fire. So, healers have been high in demand this week, especially Preservation Evokers, but it will most likely stay that way until the next weekly reset that will be more friendly towards healers and bring about Sanguine and Volcanic affixes.