These changes are all WoW players want from Blizzard to fix the Mythic+ Dungeon experience

World of Warcraft’s Mythic+ Dungeons are among the hardest things players can do as far as PvE content goes. It provides almost endless scaling and forces parties to race against the clock but with an added emphasis on perfect execution.

Because of how they work, well-timed interrupts—abilities that slow or stop a target’s spellcasting—are crucial to ensuring a successful run. But according to a veteran player, the misuse or lack of interrupts is one of the biggest issues they’ve seen in Mythic+ Dungeons, and rather than blaming players, they feel like it ties to a broader mechanical issue.

The reason is that, while other mechanics involving classes and systems have evolved and changed over the years, interrupts have largely remained the same since 2004.

Essentially, it requires players to perform an action that compromises the efficiency of their damage or healing output rotations, and because of that, players may feel less inclined to do it.

To change that, the WoW veteran suggested three things—rewarding players for interrupting skills, reducing the cooldown of interrupts when players in a party accidentally stack them, and re-working the user interface to show players what type of ability the target is casting is, making it easier to know what to interrupt.

As for the specifics, they said the reward could be something simple like a small buff for successful interrupts, the cooldown reduction for stacked interrupts could be half of what it is, and the user interface could use color-coded bars to make it easier to identify ability types.

Other players were on board with the suggestions but loved the cooldown reduction one in particular. Some even said it would be a “godsend,” and they “couldn’t upvote it enough.” A more austere-minded player was less inclined about the reward suggestion, however. In their view, the reward for performing a successful interrupt is already there—it prevents a wipe.

Still, the in-depth discussion shows the community is actively thinking about how the overall experience can be improved, and some of their ideas might even catch the attention of the WoW developers eventually.