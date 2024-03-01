WoW Classic Hardcore solo self-found mode: Official SSF ruleset

A new twist on WoW Classic’s Hardcore mode has come to the live servers, with an official “self-found” option being added for players looking to complete the game totally on their own.

This new ruleset removes the ability to trade with other players and exchange items that you receive in the world with each other, although the ability to group is still in effect. Solo self-found mode originally began as a community-originated take on the Hardcore experience, and now, the official version of the mode is represented on WoW’s Hardcore servers. To start your self-found adventure, simply create a new character on a Hardcore WoW Classic server and step out into the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rules surrounding WoW Classic Hardcore’s new self-found mode.

Official WoW Classic Hardocre solo self-found rules, explained

There is an emphasis on solo adventure in the self-found rules. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most major rules of self-found mode in WoW Classic Hardcore state that every item you discover in the world must be found on your own. You can’t interact with other players and receive resources via trading, mail, or the Auction House.

No trading with other players of any kind.

No sending or receiving mail from other players.

No buying or selling items on the Auction House.

And of course, the most integral rule of the WoW Classic Hardcore experience is still in full effect. If your character dies at any point during your run, the experience is over, and you must restart all the way from level one.

Can you disable self-found mode in WoW Classic Hardcore?

Self-found mode can be turned off at any time while leveling in WoW Classic Hardcore, although you can’t turn it back on—and you can’t enable it on a pre-existing character, either. The only opportunity you have to enable the self-found ruleset is during character creation. Your journey from level one to 60 can’t be interrupted by intermittent enabling and disabling of the ruleset. Either you commit to the self-found lifestyle from start to finish or you give up halfway through the adventure. There is no in-between.