WoW Classic players demand fresh Vanilla servers only 2 weeks after SoM shutdown

Two weeks ago, Blizzard Entertainment shut down the Season of Mastery servers. Since this was not Valentine’s gift Classic players were hoping for, they are demanding the return of Vanilla servers.

On Feb. 14, Blizzard and Classic WoW developers concluded that SoM servers had run their course after the final raid Naxxramas released on July 28, 2022, and players had more than enough time to clear it. Since then, Classic WoW players have scattered across Dragonflight, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, and hardcore servers. But nothing can warm Classic WoW players’ hearts like a fresh Vanilla server.

Left to their own devices, players flocked to Classic WoW’s subreddit, demanding the return of Vanilla servers or SoM, season two. Although players can still go back to Classic-era servers to enjoy their favorite edition of WoW, it can’t begin to compare with the feeling of starting on a fresh server.

Unfortunately, there have been no official announcements coming from Blizzard and we can only speculate when fresh Classic-era or SoM servers will go live. While some believe Blizzard will announce SoM season two any day now, others say we won’t see fresh Vanilla servers until WOTLK Classic ends and we move on to Cataclysm.

“I’m starting to think we will see a joint announcement of Cata with changes and fresh SoM season two in an attempt to keep subs who have no intention of moving on to Cata,” one Classic player said.

Nonetheless, Classic-era servers will be welcome whenever they come, but the sooner, the better.