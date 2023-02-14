Blizzard offers free transfers to WoW Season of Mastery players as it nears finish line

World of Warcraft Classic enjoyers have been chasing down Zhevras for their hooves and plucking the feathers from Fleeting Plainstriders since the release of Season of Mastery on Nov. 16, 2021. After a little more than a year of reliving the Classic experience, SoM servers are closing down and Blizzard Entertainment is offering free transfers to all players.

Starting today, the Enter World button for all SoM servers will be disabled, Blizzard revealed in a blue post on the official forum. This means you’ll no longer be able to log into the game and the only option you’ll have is to transfer to Classic or Wrath of the Lich King era servers. The transfers will be free for all players who choose to move on in their Classic journey.

The devs didn’t outline how long transfers will be available so they highly advise you to transfer your character as soon as possible, especially if you grew inseparable.

You’ll also have the option to leave your character on the SoM servers as the devs promised to keep characters alive. But, if you grew fond of your character and don’t want to lose all the progress you had made, you should look to transfer your character.

As you’re packing your bags with tears in your eyes, we have to inform you SoM will most likely return later this year in even better shape. Until then, you can explore the Dragon Isles, join the hardcore community of Classic servers, or help raiders defeat Yogg-Saron in WOTLK Classic.