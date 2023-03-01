WoW devs accidentally break Trading Post, removing all items players bought last month

Did you log into your favorite World of Warcraft character naked today? Or did you maybe fly on an invisible mount? If that’s the case, here’s what happened with your lovely mounts and breathtaking transmogs.

On March 1, Blizzard Entertainment updated the rotation of wares on the Trading Post. In simple terms, the old rotation of goods from February that includes Celestial Steed and Ensemble: Swashbuckling Buccaneer’s Slops left the shop and was replaced by a new set of carefully selected goods.

But, when we logged in, we had a lot more to see than just new mounts and toys in the Trading Posts. The players that spend their hard-earned Trader’s Tender were left empty-handed as the WoW devs accidentally broke the Trading Post with this month’s update.

On top of this, players that spent Trader’s Tender on transmog appearances like Ensemble: Swashbuckling Buccaneer’s Slops lost all their clothes with no trace of this transmog in their collections.

A similar thing happened to pets where they were turned into a white and blue block. Players across WoW’s subreddit are also widely reporting Trading Posts bugs like the freeze feature not working.

This is, by no means, an intended interaction and the community suggests the bugs from February just rolled over. So, until the eWoW devs address these problems, avoid buying anything from the Trading Post.