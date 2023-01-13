World of Warcraft Dragonflight has massively expanded Azeroth through the introduction of the Dragon Isles and all of its raids, dungeons, quests, and other activities. Trading Posts is another new feature set to make its debut in Blizzard’s latest expansion. Available to players in Stormwind and Orgrimmar, the respective capital cities of the Alliance and Horde, players will be able to purchase a new slew of unique items.

Trading Posts will offer an all-new brand of currency, dubbed Trade Tender, in exchange for repeatable, monthly quests. All items received from the Trade Post will be purely cosmetic, and not work in building the strength of your character. If you are looking to obtain gear to beef up your favorite character, instead try the new Vault in Valdrakken.

Currently, the Trading Posts have not hit live servers. Trading Posts will release in the 10.0.5 patch that is anticipated to drop sometime in late January or early February 2023. While likely more items will be added to the Trading Post both before and after its release, these are all the rewards that the new feature will include.

Dragonflight Trading Post rewards: Toys, mounts, and transmogs

Trading Post items are predicted to exclusively reward players with cosmetic items, including transmogs for weapons and armor, pets, toys, and even mounts. Unlike many other vendors, Trading Posts will cycle out rewards every month with new stock coming in regularly. Players can purchase items from these vendors in Orgrimmar or Stormwind with Trader Tender, a new form of currency earned by monthly quests.

The list below includes all 16 items currently available on the PTR, though this list is subject to change.