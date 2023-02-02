WoW Dragonflight: How to get the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount

World of Warcraft Dragonflight launched its first content update with the release of patch 10.0.5. Along with several additions such as the Mage Tower, Trading Posts are another major feature that was brought along with this recent patch. Accessible to players in Stormwind and Orgrimmar, players are now able to purchase a wide array of new and returning items.

Blizzard’s MMO is renowned not only for its expansive game world but also for the slew of collectibles players can gather and flaunt. Mounts are undoubtedly the most infamous status symbol in World of Warcraft, with the rarest often being the most difficult to find.

Trading Posts have given players access to a new rare mount, dubbed Ash’adar, Harbinger of the Dawn, similar to the Spectral Tiger only available to players through World of Warcraft trading cards. If you are looking to add this new big cat to your arsenal of mounts, this is what you need to do.

How to unlock Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn in WoW Dragonflight

Most of the items available from Trading Posts are obtained by purchase with the new Trading Post-specific currency, Trader’s Tender, earned by completing repeatable quests. The Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount works slightly differently, as players will need to complete a set amount of activities to fill their Traveler’s Log bar.

These activities span a wide range of actions, from resurrecting players to killing raid bosses, and even blowing a kiss to the Dragon Aspects in Valdrakken. By pressing Shift + J, players can bring up the Adventure Guide and check their progress on this centralized menu containing the month’s applicable activities.

After each task is completed, players will gain some progress on this bar, also granting players extra Trader’s Tender after crossing several designated thresholds. Once the bar is completely filled, players can return to the Trading Post and loot the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount of the Collector’s Cache.