WoW’s SoM could be making a swift return as mystery servers appear

Are you craving to once again slay boars in Westfall and hear the peaceful sound of Dun Morogh? If that’s the case, we might have some good news for you—Season of Mastery could be making a swift return in the near future.

On March 2, World of Warcraft content creator MetaGoblin discovered two new realms on the Classic servers called Mutanus and Nightfall in the U.S. region.

When clicked the realms display the message “Coming Soon.” This naturally excited the Classic community, but players soon realized that neither of these two realms is new and were featured in the original list of SoM servers.

Screengrab via MetaGoblin on YouTube

As some players think this is just another mistake made by Blizzard Entertainment, others are hard believers, hoping this is Blizzard reorganizing and reusing old servers for the release of SoM season two.

“I was hoping that the ‘accidental’ lock of the Whitemane server cluster was due to a mistake made while reorganizing and situating the old and potentially ‘new’ Seasons of Mastery servers. Fingers crossed that Seasons of Mastery II will happen,” one Classic player said.

Still, the community stays wary as they wonder if the second season of SoM will have the same destiny as the first season with the initial hype fizzling a month after the release. Although some suggest people were sated with the Classic era and think the second season has the potential to become more than just a seasonal server, we still have yet to see what exactly the future holds for Classic enjoyers.