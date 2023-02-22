WoW players explain why they hate Dragonflight’s Mythic+ affixes

Mythic+ dungeons and affixes first saw the light of day with Legion. But, after being in World of Warcraft in the same shape and form for years, players’ frustrations are growing and they are more than ready for a change.

Although the community has been heavily criticizing the state of Mythic+ dungeons since the beginning of the season, no one actually focused on the state of affixes until WoW streamer and content creator Caroline “Naguura” Forer asked Blizzard on Feb. 12 to make Mythic+ affixes more fun by removing the punishment factor and refocusing the entire design philosophy around rewarding players that do the mechanics properly.

Seeing a lot of people saying they dislike the current affix rotations

And even though I don't share the same opinion, I wonder if they could try to rework some affixes into purely positive ones?

E.g standing in sanguine or killing explosives = dmg buff/mana regen

1/2 — Naguura (@Naguura) February 12, 2023

This was followed by Peyton “Tettles” Tettleton making an elaborate video explaining all things wrong with Mythic+ affixes. In the video, Tettles explained how Mythic+ affixes are an incredibly unfun addition to the game and weekly affixes generally target only one role. The WoW caster and streamer, though, believes the game still has a spot for Tyrannical, Fortified, and seasonal affixes as they add flavor to the game, giving it replayability.

On Feb. 22, Bellular made a similar video outlining all the points Naguura and Tettles have previously made, but the content creator focused on finding a solution for this problem. According to Bellular, the devs should either keep the Tyrannical and Fortified affixes or remove affixes from the game entirely.

This all spared a discussion on WoW’s subreddit where players explained how affixes themselves are not the problem, but affixes on top of already overwhelming mechanics are the issue.

“It isn’t so much just the affixes that are the issues, it’s the affixes on top of all the mechanics they’ve added to dungeons. Sometimes the combinations are just ridiculous in the amount of pure shit dropped all over the floor and around you, with multiple things forcing you to interrupt casts, etc,” one player said.

Players added that it feels like every affix is a healer affix while DPS classes are having the time of their life blasting mobs and doing damage.

“There should probably be more penalizing mechanics on the DPS such as Interrupts on offensive spells or some sort of “Disarm” mechanic. Stuff that doesn’t damage the DPS, so it doesn’t offload the problem onto the healer, but will actually encourage the DPS to do something,” one player proposed.

Related: 2 groups of WoW Mythic+ players hold 9 of 10 top spots on Raider.io

Generally speaking, Mythic+ affixes are overdue for a change in Dragonflight, which has so far proven to be a refreshing expansion that aims to fix all that’s wrong with the game. Many players suggest affixes should be altogether removed from the game and we should only have the main affixes—Tyrannical and Fortified. When you pair them with intensive Dragonflight dungeons and timers, it should be enough of a challenge for players of all ratings.