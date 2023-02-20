2 groups of WoW Mythic+ players hold 9 of 10 top spots on Raider.io

High-end Mythic+ dungeons in World of Warcraft are generally playgrounds for the most skilled players that approach the game with an almost academic level of curiosity and research. Despite numerous and drastic nerfs to Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeons, they are still quite a challenge for almost all WoW players, but these two groups of Mythic+ players hold nine out of 10 top spots on Raider.io.

The group that currently holds five out of 10 top spots on the Raider.IO leaderboard is a group of players from different guilds and servers. Their best-timed runs are, unsurprisingly, Shadowmoon Burial Grounds and Court of Stars with Shadowmoon Burial Grounds being timed on 27+ difficulty. In the tank role, we have Tauren Paladin Kíea of Team Epic. The healer is Preservation Evoker Realwippy from European server Kazzak and guild Dream Infusion. And the DPS are the Subtlety Rogue Casualaddict, Enhancement Shaman Lagarø, and Balance Druid Løutus.

Screengrab via Raider.IO

The second group consists of players from the two best European guilds—Echo and Method currently hold four out of 10 top spots on the leaderboard. The group has Echo’s Andychan Protection Paladin in the role of tank and Druid Canexxsix and Enhancement Shaman Jaxshamthree as two main DPS classes. The other two spots belong to Method’s Preservation Evoker Thabadbreath and Subtlety Rogue Speedpriest.

Further down the leaderboard, you might see other teams pop up, but these two groups are the top-performing groups in Mythic+ dungeons. Another trend you’ll notice is that the only two dungeons that appear on the list are Shadowmoon Burial Grounds and Court of Stars since they are easiest to complete with the least number of lethal mechanics and the most forgiving timer.