Similar to season four in Shadowlands, season one in Dragonflight has a Mythic+ dungeon pool consisting of eight dungeons—four Dragonflight dungeons, two dungeons from Legion, one dungeon from Warlords of Draenor, and one from Mists of Pandaria.

The Mythic+ dungeon pool looks like this: Ruby Life Pools (Dragonflight dungeon), The Nokhud Offensive (Dragonflight dungeon), the Azure Vault (Dragonflight dungeon), Algeth’ar Academy (Dragonflight dungeon), Halls of Valor (Legion dungeon), Court of Stars (Legion dungeon), Shadowmoon Burial Grounds (WoD dungeon), Temple of the Jade Serpent (MoP dungeon).

To start a Mythic+ dungeon run, you can’t simply queue up for the dungeon and be teleported there. Instead, you need to travel to the exact location of the dungeon, set your dungeon difficulty to Mythic, and then enter the dungeon with a Mythic+ Keystone. After that, you’ll insert your keystone into Font of Power and start the dungeon.

Since WoD came out eight years ago, not many players remember how and where they can find Shadowmoon Burial Grounds. Luckily for you, we’ll explain how you can get to Draenor, Shadowmoon Valley, and, ultimately, Shadowmoon Burial Grounds.

How to get to Shadowmoon Burial Grounds in WoW Dragonflight

There’s more than one way to get to Shadownmoon Burial Grounds in WoW Dragonflight. Located at the coordinates 31.71 42.64 in Shadowmoon Valley in Draenor, Shadowmoon Burial Grounds can be accessed from any other zone by simply flying to the location with your own flying mount or via Flightmaster’s mount.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

You can also use your Garrison Hearthstone, if you’ve completed the campaign of WoD, and unlocked garrisons. Then you’ll just need to fly to the dungeon entrance, set your dungeon difficulty to Mythic, and finish the run.

The quickest and easiest way of reaching Shadowmoon Burial Grounds in Dragonflight is by taking the portal to Shadowmoon Valley from Valdrakken. The portal is located at the coordinates 53.46 55.41 in Valdrakken, just next to the Seat of the Aspects. Once you enter the portal, you’ll be teleported to Arbor Glen. From there, you can simply ride your flying mount to the dungeon entrance at the coordinates 31.71 42.64.