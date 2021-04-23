How to unlock Allied Races in WoW Shadowlands

World of Warcraft features 10 Allied Races with Void Elf, Lightforged Draenei, Dark Iron Dwarf, Kul Tiran Human, and Mechangnome for the Alliance and Nightborne, Highmountain Tauren, Zandalari Troll, Mag’har Orc, and Vulpera for the Horde.
Each Allied Race has its own emote, mount, heritage armor set, and racial ability, along with a unique look.
But unlike the other 14 playable races in the game, unlocking Allied Races requires completing a questline and obtaining various achievements.
The achievements involve traveling back to the Battle for Azeroth expansion for the Mag’Har Orc, Kul Tiran Human, Zandalari Troll, Mechagnome, and Vulpera, and the Legion expansion for the Nightborne, Void Elf, Lightforged Draenei, Highmountain Tauren, and Dark Iron Dwarf.
The questlines are tailored specifically to each race and follow the journey of how they came to join the Alliance or Horde.
Allied Race requirements
- Nightborne: Complete Insurrection
- Void Elf: Complete You Are Now Prepared!
- Lightforged Draenei: Complete You Are Now Prepared!
- Highmountain Tauren: Complete Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
- Dark Iron Dwarf: Complete Ready for War
- Mag’har Orc: Complete Ready for War
- Kul Tiran Human: Complete 8.1 Alliance War Campaign and A Nation United
- Zandalari Troll: Complete 8.1 Horde War Campaign and Zandalar Forever!
- Mechagnome: Complete The Mechagonian Threat
- Vulpera: Complete Secrets in the Sands
More races are expected to be joining the Shadowlands expansion in the near future.