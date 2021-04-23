How to unlock Allied Races in WoW Shadowlands

World of Warcraft features 10 Allied Races with Void Elf, Lightforged Draenei, Dark Iron Dwarf, Kul Tiran Human, and Mechangnome for the Alliance and Nightborne, Highmountain Tauren, Zandalari Troll, Mag’har Orc, and Vulpera for the Horde.

Each Allied Race has its own emote, mount, heritage armor set, and racial ability, along with a unique look.

But unlike the other 14 playable races in the game, unlocking Allied Races requires completing a questline and obtaining various achievements.

The achievements involve traveling back to the Battle for Azeroth expansion for the Mag’Har Orc, Kul Tiran Human, Zandalari Troll, Mechagnome, and Vulpera, and the Legion expansion for the Nightborne, Void Elf, Lightforged Draenei, Highmountain Tauren, and Dark Iron Dwarf.

The questlines are tailored specifically to each race and follow the journey of how they came to join the Alliance or Horde.

Allied Race requirements

More races are expected to be joining the Shadowlands expansion in the near future.