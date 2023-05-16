How to get Evoker Legendary weapon in WoW Dragonflight

The first Legendary item in World of Warcraft Dragonflight is called Nasz’uro, the Unbound Legacy, and to match the prestige of that item, you’ll have a legendary journey ahead of you.

First discovered on May 15 when the North American guild Liquid took down the final boss of Aberrus, Scalecommander Sarkareth, and concluded the second race of Dragonflight, the Evoker Legendary weapon offers a wide variety of stats and a unique bonus that goes hand-in-hand with the new Evoker spec, Augmentation Evoker coming with Patch 10.1.5 in summer this year.

The spec and weapon revolve around one gameplay aspect—buffing allies. Unlike Legendary gear from Legion and Shadowlands, which was crafted by obtaining the recipe and reagents and paying a visit to an NPC in the local hub city, Nasz’uro, the Unbound Legacy is hiding behind clearing Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, a questline, reagent grind, and finally crafting.

No matter if you’re planning on picking up Evokers in the near future or you’ve been playing them for months now, here’s how you can acquire the Evoker Legendary weapon, Nasz’uro, the Unbound Legacy.

Evoker Legendary weapon effect and stats in Dragonflight

Nasz’uro, the Unbound Legacy is a Legendary fist weapon only Dracthyr Evokers can wield and use in combat. Once you get this weapon, it will be 457 item level and feature raw stats and a special effect:

+2,028 Intellect

+1,351 Stamina

+189 Versatility

+267 Mastery

“Equip: Your Empower spells activate the Order magic within, releasing a sphere of Order that seeks a powerful ally, increasing their primary stat by 500 and Speed by 600 for 10 seconds.”

How to get Evoker Legendary weapon in Dragonflight

The first and the most important step you can’t skip when you set your mind to getting Nasz’uro is clearing Aberrus. The final boss of the raid, Scalecommander Sarkareth, will drop an item called Cracked Titan Gem on all difficulties, including Raid Finder. This quest item is an Evoker-only item and it starts the Nasz’uro questline. The first quest is called Neltharion’s Legacy and it asks you to meet with Nozdormu in Valdrakken.

Then, follow the questline and once you complete all quests, you’ll be left with one single mission—grinding necessary reagents and crafting the weapon.

The item will be crafted in three separate parts and if you’re not a Blacksmith, Engineer, or Jewelcrafter yourself, you’ll be needing their services via Crafting Orders. You can use Ancient Memories to teach these profession masters these recipes for 30 minutes and have them craft item pieces.

Here are all Nasz’uro weapon components, necessary materials, and their source:

Reclaimed Gauntlet Chassis

This item can only be crafted by Blacksmiths.

Reagent name Number of reagents needed Source Awakened Order 25 Titan-touched nodes from Mining and Herbalism or bought from auction house Shadowed Alloy 20 Crafted by Blacksmiths or bought from auction house Obsidian Seared Alloy 50 Crafted by Blacksmiths or bought from auction house Temporal Vestigial 240 Open-world content Ancient Elementium Fragment 20 Drops from bosses in Aberrus

Inspired Order Recalibrator

This item can only be crafted by Engineers.

Reagent name Number of reagents needed Source Temporal Vestigial 80 Open-world content Fleeting Glowspores 50 Digs in Zaralek Cavern and treasure chests Fiery Soul Three Drops from fiery nodes from Mining and Herbalism, drops from fiery creatures on the Dragon Isles, or bought from auction house Frosty Soul Three Drops from frost nodes from Mining and Herbalism, drops from frost creatures on the Dragon Isles, or bought from auction house Airy Soul Three Drops from wind nodes from Mining and Herbalism, drops from wind creatures on the Dragon Isles, or bought from auction house Earthen Soul Three Drops from earthen nodes from Mining and Herbalism, drops from earthen creatures on the Dragon Isles, or bought from auction house Archlight Capacitator 50 Crafted by Engineers or bought from auction house

Immaculate Coalescing Dracothyst

This item can be crafted by Jewelcrafters only.

Reagent name Number of reagents needed Source Temporal Vestigial 80 Open-world content Everburning Shadowflame 30 Fyrakk Assaults Dracothyst 20 Crafted by Alchemists or bought from auction house Awakened Order 25 Titan-touched nodes from Mining and Herbalism or bought from auction house Elemental Harmony 20 Crafted by Jewelcrafters or bought from auction house Illimited Diamond 20 Can be mined from ores on the Dragon Isles or bought from auction house

Once you have all three parts, you can combine them into Nasz’uro and parade around Valdrakken with your new Legendary weapon. Only when you did that, you can head back to Mythic+ dungeons and Aberrus to get nice tier gear pieces to go with your new weapon.

About the author