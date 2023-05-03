The first couple of months of Dragonflight has flown by, but Blizzard isn’t resting on their laurels. Patch 10.1 and season two are upon us, and the devs have been hard at work dropping hotfixes to improve quality-of-life for players.

There’s been plenty for us WoW fans to sink our teeth into recently. Whether it’s grinding Renown, gearing up in Mythic+ dungeons, completing quests across the Dragon Isles, or simply enjoying Dragonriding, there’s no end of things to do in Dragonflight.

In Patch 10.1, especially at the beginning of Dragonflight season two, Blizzard plans on picking up their pace and focusing on balancing the game. Later in the season, the balancing cadence will slow down, with hopes that classes should be in a state of perfect balance. This means that Blizzard will be very aggressive with balancing at the beginning of the season and you can expect to see both the PvE and PvP meta to be extremely volatile.

So, without any further ado, here are all the hotfixes in Dragonflight Patch 10.1, with the most relevant and recent hotfixes being at the top.

All hotfixes in Dragonflight Patch 10.1

May 2, 2023

Classes

Monk

Brewmaster

Fixed an issue causing Blackout Kick and Spinning Crane Kick to deal more damage than intended.

Professions

Embellishments should not scale with class talents, abilities, or set bonuses that affect the caster’s damage or healing. Developers’ notes: This fix addresses a PTR behavior of Embellishments that was unintended.

Fixed an issue where the Elemental Potion of Ultimate Power crafting order recipe was requesting the wrong reagents. Developers’ notes: All Elemental Potion of Ultimate Power crafting orders that have not been fulfilled by the time this hotfix goes live have been canceled.



Quests