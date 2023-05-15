All but one class was used in Liquid’s WoW Race to World First-winning team composition

For the first time in nearly three years, Team Liquid has won the World of Warcraft Race to World First. The win today is the first that the guild has earned since being signed to Liquid in January 2022.

After 114 pulls and a shortened sleep schedule ahead of the raid’s final day, Liquid pushed through and earned world first in one of WoW’s more competitive races in modern memory. When it came time for the final boss, every member of the team was geared to the teeth with best-in-slot items and full tier gear. Every player in the raid was rocking a full four-set, with an average item level of 436.6 across the board.

Liquid used a standard two tank, four healer, and 14 DPS raid composition to defeat Aberrus’ final boss. Here is the team composition that Liquid used to take down Scalecommander Sarkareth and win the Aberrus Race to World First.

Liquid world first Scalecommander Sarkareth raid composition

Tanks

Protection Paladin

Brewmaster Monk

Healers

Holy Priest (x2)

Holy Paladin

Restoration Druid

DPS

Arcane Mage (x2)

Devastation Evoker (x2)

Demonology Warlock (x2)

Enhancement Shaman

Retribution Paladin

Subtlety Rogue

Unholy Death Knight

Shadow Priest

Arms Warrior

Fury Warrior

Havoc Demon Hunter

Liquid doubled up on four specs during this fight: Holy Priest, Arcane Mage, Devastation Evoker, and Demonology Warlock, with the team’s two Arcane Mages—Ksp and Imfiredup—topping the charts for the kill.

Most notably, only one class was left off Liquid’s roster for the world first kill: Hunter. Hunters were used for every other boss kill that Liquid used during the raid, and even had a place early on in the team’s progress on Sarkareth, but were replaced by other specs halfway through their time on the final boss. The team made the decision to re-add Kingfly, its Shadow Priest, back into the lineup for Sarkareth after not being present for the Echo of Neltharion kill.

Still, DPS was not an issue for Liquid at all in the final fight, as they were able to take down the boss even with two players downed at the time of the kill.

About the author