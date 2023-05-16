How to get Cracked Titan Gem in WoW Dragonflight

Cracked Titan Gem is a quest-starting used to craft Evoker Legendary weapon Nasz’uro, the Unbound Legacy. Once you have this item you can start working towards obtaining the first-ever World of Warcraft Dragonflight Legendary weapon.

This Legendary weapon is limited to Dracthyr Evokers only and has a 457 item level with lavish stats and a unique effect that buffs your ally’s primary stats by 500 and Speed by 600. Needless to say, it will be a must-have weapon for all Evokers in Patch 10.1 and Patch 10.1.5, especially if you plan on being Augmentation Evoker since it synergizes so well with its kit.

Here’s how you can get started with your new shiny Legendary weapon and how you can get the Cracked Titan Gem in Dragonflight.

How to get Cracked Titan Gem in Dragonflight

In theory, getting the Cracked Titan Gem is rather simple—clear Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible on any difficulty, defeat Scalecommander Sarkareth, and loot it. But, in reality, it’s far more complicated than that.

Although the Cracked Titan Gem can drop on any raid difficulty, including Raid Finder, it’s a rather rare drop for which you’ll have to compete with all other Dracthyr Evokers in your raid. This item is subject to the traditional group loot rules and you’ll still have to win the roll to start working toward your incredible Legendary fist weapon.

Bear in mind when queuing up for Aberrus that the higher the raid difficulty, the greater the chance for this item to drop. In simple terms, Raid Finder Sarkareth has a very slim chance of dropping the Cracked Titan Gem and the final boss of the raid on Mythic difficulty has a really high chance of dropping it.

After you get the quest item, you’ll get the Neltharion’s Legacy quest to meet with Nozdormu in Valdrakken. From there on, you need to follow the questline, and then craft three specific item pieces with the help of an Engineer, Blacksmith, and Jewelcrafter. Once you have your three pieces, combine them into one, and you’re then free to enjoy the delights of your Legendary weapon Nasz’uro.

