Getting one of WoW Dragonflight’s rarest crafting reagents just got a whole lot easier

A recent change in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has made it much easier to acquire one of the game’s rarest but most necessary crafting reagents. With the June 20 weekly reset, Splintered Sparks of Shadowflame can now be purchased from Evantkis in the Valdrakken Treasury Hoard.

Splintered Sparks of Shadowflame are used to create crafted season two Dragonflight gear. You need two Splintered Sparks to create one Spark of Shadowflame, so getting one from your Great Vault makes the process of farming Sparks and crafting gear that much easier.

A Splintered Spark of Shadowflame can be bought from Evantkis next to the Great Vault in Valdrakken for a total of six Aspects’ Tokens of Merit. You earn two Aspects’ Tokens of Merit each week for each slot in your Great Vault that you fill up, so if you complete eight Mythic+ dungeons or defeat seven bosses in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, you’ll have enough tokens to purchase a Splintered Spark of Shadowflame.

Evantkis offers plenty of valuable items in case your Great Vault contains no gear upgrades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind that you cannot pick Aspects’ Tokens of Merit from your Great Vault and a piece of gear from the vault; you must select one or the other.

For reference, a Splintered Spark of Shadowflame costs as much as a Volcanic Sculptor, which can be used to apply an empty gem socket to one of your Dragonflight season two items. Six Aspects’ Tokens of Merit are usually the go-to reward for players who accomplished everything they needed to during a given weekly WoW reset but got unlucky in terms of the gear they earned in the Great Vault.

Other items purchasable with Aspects’ Tokens of Merit include Shadowflame Crests, Flightstones, and gold. It’s possible that more items will be added to Evantkis’ inventory as Dragonflight rolls on.

