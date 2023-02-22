Where to learn the Portal: Valdrakken spell in WoW: Dragonflight

Each time a new World of Warcraft expansion is released, Mage players have the opportunity to unlock a new portal spell that can instantly bring them and their allies to the new expansion’s capital city. In Dragonflight, Valdrakken is the hub city that players will make their home, and Mages can easily bring themselves and their friends to the city with the cast of a useful spell, Portal: Valdrakken.

Mages can learn a spell that creates a portal to Valdrakken, as well as a spell that teleports themselves to the city. Portal: Valdrakken and Teleport: Valdrakken can both be learned in the city itself, from the portal trainer in the Seat of the Aspects.

When in Valdrakken, head to the Seat of the Aspects (lower level), just inside the city’s main tower. On the right-hand side of the area, you’ll find Valdrakken’s portal trainer, Alregosa. She can be found near a floating book, next to the two dragonkin channeling a portal to Stormwind City.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To learn the two spells needed to teleport yourself and your allies to Valdrakken, you’ll have to pay a small training fee of about 16 gold per spell. After training with Alregosa in the Seat of the Aspects, Teleport: Valdrakken and Portal: Valdrakken will both be available for use in your spellbook. You can then place them onto your action bars and use them whenever you need to get back to the main city of the Dragon Isles.

When to use Portal: Valdrakken

Portal: Valdrakken is best used whenever you and your allies finish a piece of group content, such as a Mythic+ dungeon, or an open-world event like the Community Feast. It’s common courtesy for Mage players to open a portal to Valdrakken whenever a dungeon ends, or when a raid team is finished running through an instance.

Teleport: Valdrakken does not share a cooldown with your Hearthstone, meaning you can set your Mage’s Hearthstone to another location in the Dragon Isles, such as Iskaara, Maruukai, or another faction hub, while having an always-available ticket to Valdrakken waiting in your spellbook.