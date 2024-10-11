‘Something of concern to a building developer’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Today’s “Something of concern to a building developer…or software developer” clue in the New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle is yet another clue for a word with double meaning for two entirely different scenarios.
As a nerd with a friend who also has a friend who’s an architect, it didn’t take all that long for me to figure out. But for many, the “Something of concern” clue on the Oct. 11 Mini Crossword puzzle is a head-scratcher.
‘Something of concern’ Oct. 11 Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: It starts with the letter “C.”
- Hint 2: It contains two vowels.
- Hint 3: A synonym for “Cipher.”
- Hint 4: Rhymes with “Toad.”
Stop reading now if you don’t want the answer. Only scroll past this point if you’re all out of ideas and wish to know the answer for five down on Oct. 11.
‘Something of concern’ NYT Mini Answer
The solution for the “Something of concern” clue in the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “CODE.” This word means programming instructions in computer lingo or a set of laws a building developer must adhere to for various reasons, such as safety.
Coding is something that computer programmers do on a daily basis, as in computer “code” when writing software or programs. And a building must be “up to code” for an architect to finish the job, or they get in big trouble.
All Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Across
- 1A Flower awarded on “The Bachelorette” — ROSE
- 5A Insurgent takeovers — COUPS
- 6A Admit (to) — OWNUP
- 7A Condemn publicly — DECRY
- 8A The paradise referred to in “Paradise Lost” — EDEN
Down
- 1D Took to the oars — ROWED
- 2D “An _____ of prevention is worth a pound of cure” (proverb) — OUNCE
- 3D Reject, as a lover — SPURN
- 4D Get a glimpse of — ESPY
- 5D Something of concern to a building developer…or software developer — CODE
Similar games to the NYT Mini Crossword
Published: Oct 11, 2024 09:43 am