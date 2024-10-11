‘Something of concern to a building developer’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Today’s “Something of concern to a building developer…or software developer” clue in the New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle is yet another clue for a word with double meaning for two entirely different scenarios.

Recommended Videos

As a nerd with a friend who also has a friend who’s an architect, it didn’t take all that long for me to figure out. But for many, the “Something of concern” clue on the Oct. 11 Mini Crossword puzzle is a head-scratcher.

‘Something of concern’ Oct. 11 Mini Crossword hints

Whose concern is it anyway? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It starts with the letter “C.”

It starts with the letter “C.” Hint 2: It contains two vowels.

It contains two vowels. Hint 3: A synonym for “Cipher.”

A synonym for “Cipher.” Hint 4: Rhymes with “Toad.”

Stop reading now if you don’t want the answer. Only scroll past this point if you’re all out of ideas and wish to know the answer for five down on Oct. 11.

‘Something of concern’ NYT Mini Answer

The solution for the “Something of concern” clue in the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “CODE.” This word means programming instructions in computer lingo or a set of laws a building developer must adhere to for various reasons, such as safety.

Coding is something that computer programmers do on a daily basis, as in computer “code” when writing software or programs. And a building must be “up to code” for an architect to finish the job, or they get in big trouble.

All Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

1D Took to the oars — ROWED

Took to the oars — 2D “An _____ of prevention is worth a pound of cure” (proverb) — OUNCE

“An _____ of prevention is worth a pound of cure” (proverb) — 3D Reject, as a lover — SPURN

Reject, as a lover — 4D Get a glimpse of — ESPY

Get a glimpse of — 5D Something of concern to a building developer…or software developer — CODE

Similar games to the NYT Mini Crossword

Want to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword? Check out the LA Times and the Washington Post. Fancy something completely different? Why not give Strands or Spelling Bee a spin? The possibilities are endless.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy