Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The paradise referred to in Paradise Lost NYT Mini Crossword clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here's the solution for the eight across "The paradise referred to in 'Paradise Lost'" clue on the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 07:48 am

Calling all my fellow book nerds—”The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost'” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword was made for us. Don’t worry if you’re not a big reader though because we’ve got you covered with everything you need to solve this hint.

Recommended Videos

If you’ve never read Paradise Lost or it’s been so long you can’t recall the details anymore, this can be a pretty tough clue to solve. Here are some hints and the official answer for “The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost'” clue on the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost” Oct. 11 Mini Crossword hints

The paradise referred to in 'Paradise Lost' clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
You’re looking for a four-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “N.”
  • Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “NEED.”
  • Hint 3: The Garden of “____.”
  • Hint 4: Adam and Eve lived here for a while.

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so don’t read the next section until you’re ready to check your work.

‘The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost” NYT Mini answer

The solution for “The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost'” clue on the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “EDEN.” This word refers to the Garden of Eden where both Adam and Eve originally lived before they were cast out. Paradise Lost explores and expands upon this story with “EDEN” being the the paradise the title refers to.

‘The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost” clue difficulty rating

“The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost'” clue is one of those if you know, you know hints and a decently tough one if you don’t. I read Paradise Lost while studying to earn my Bachelor’s degree in English so this hint was an easy one for me to solve, but if you’re unfamiliar with this book, it’s difficult to guess what the answer might be.

This isn’t one of the overall toughest hints I’ve seen, but it’s definitely on the trickier side, so I’m giving this clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A Flower awarded on “The Bachelorette” — ROSE
  • 5A Insurgent takeoversCOUPS
  • 6A Admit (to) — OWNUP
  • 7A Condemn publiclyDECRY
  • 8A The paradise referred to in “Paradise Lost” — EDEN

Down

  • 1D Took to the oars — ROWED
  • 2D “An _ of prevention is worth a pound of cure” (proverb) — OUNCE
  • 3D Reject, as a lover — SPURN
  • 4D Get a glimpse of — ESPY
  • 5D  Something of concern to a building developer…or software developer — CODE

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for more word games to work on after completing today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you might enjoy the LA Times and the Washington Post. These are both fairly similar crosswords to the NYT Mini which means you have plenty of fresh clues to solve. Strands and Spelling Bee are also great options if you’re up for a unique challenge.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin