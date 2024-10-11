‘The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Calling all my fellow book nerds—”The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost'” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword was made for us. Don’t worry if you’re not a big reader though because we’ve got you covered with everything you need to solve this hint.

If you’ve never read Paradise Lost or it’s been so long you can’t recall the details anymore, this can be a pretty tough clue to solve. Here are some hints and the official answer for “The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost'” clue on the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost” Oct. 11 Mini Crossword hints

You’re looking for a four-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “N.”

It ends with the letter “N.” Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “NEED.”

An anagram for this word is “NEED.” Hint 3: The Garden of “____.”

The Garden of “____.” Hint 4: Adam and Eve lived here for a while.

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so don’t read the next section until you’re ready to check your work.

‘The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost” NYT Mini answer

The solution for “The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost'” clue on the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “EDEN.” This word refers to the Garden of Eden where both Adam and Eve originally lived before they were cast out. Paradise Lost explores and expands upon this story with “EDEN” being the the paradise the title refers to.

‘The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost” clue difficulty rating

“The paradise referred to in ‘Paradise Lost'” clue is one of those if you know, you know hints and a decently tough one if you don’t. I read Paradise Lost while studying to earn my Bachelor’s degree in English so this hint was an easy one for me to solve, but if you’re unfamiliar with this book, it’s difficult to guess what the answer might be.

This isn’t one of the overall toughest hints I’ve seen, but it’s definitely on the trickier side, so I’m giving this clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Flower awarded on “The Bachelorette” — ROSE

Flower awarded on “The Bachelorette” — 5A Insurgent takeovers — COUPS

Insurgent takeovers — 6A Admit (to) — OWNUP

Admit (to) — 7A Condemn publicly — DECRY

Condemn publicly — 8A The paradise referred to in “Paradise Lost” — EDEN

Down

1D Took to the oars — ROWED

Took to the oars — 2D “An _ of prevention is worth a pound of cure” (proverb) — OUNCE

“An _ of prevention is worth a pound of cure” (proverb) — 3D Reject, as a lover — SPURN

Reject, as a lover — 4D Get a glimpse of — ESPY

Get a glimpse of — 5D Something of concern to a building developer…or software developer — CODE

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for more word games to work on after completing today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you might enjoy the LA Times and the Washington Post. These are both fairly similar crosswords to the NYT Mini which means you have plenty of fresh clues to solve. Strands and Spelling Bee are also great options if you’re up for a unique challenge.

