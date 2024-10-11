‘Insurgent takeovers’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

“Insurgent takeovers” is one of the more challenging clues in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, but don’t worry—we’re here to help you solve the case and complete the puzzle.
‘Insurgent takeovers’ NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 11) clue hints and answers
- Hint 1: It starts with a “C.”
- Hint 2: It ends with an “S.”
- Hint 3: It’s a different way of spelling where you keep chickens.
- Hint 4: Often related to the government.
The answer to the “Insurgent takeovers” clue from the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “COUPS.” Coups are a sudden, violent, and unlawful seizure of power from a government, per the Oxford English Dictionary.
All clues and answers from the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle
Across
- 1A Flower awarded on “The Bachelorette” — ROSE
- 5A Insurgent takeovers — COUPS
- 6A Admit (to) — OWNUP
- 7A Condemn publicly — DECRY
- 8A The Paradise referred to in “Paradise Lost” — EDEN
Down
- 1D Took to the Oars — ROWED
- 2D “An [blank] of prevention is worth a pound of cure” (proverb) — OUNCE
- 3D Reject, as a lover — SPURN
- 4D Get a glimpse of — ESPY
- 5D Something of concern to a building developer or software developer — CODE
How difficult was the clue “Insurgent takeovers”?
I found this particular clue relatively easy, although I have studied a lot of history and readmanyf books about military matters, so I may have an advantage over others. If you don’t have any sort of background knowledge, this clue can prove to be a challenge, so I’m rating this clue four out of five.
Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword
If you’re bored on your commute or lunch break and want some other puzzles to try, try the mini crosswords from the LA Times or Washington Post. If you want to stick with the NYT, check out the Strands or Spelling Bee puzzles.
Published: Oct 11, 2024 03:44 am