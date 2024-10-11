Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Two water gun emojis either side of a crossword template and a clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Insurgent takeovers’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We've got the answer to "Insurgent takeovers" in this guide.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 03:44 am

“Insurgent takeovers” is one of the more challenging clues in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, but don’t worry—we’re here to help you solve the case and complete the puzzle.

Recommended Videos

‘Insurgent takeovers’ NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 11) clue hints and answers

An image showing the Insurgent Takeovers clue in the New York Times Mini Crossword.
A tough one. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It starts with a “C.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “S.”
  • Hint 3: It’s a different way of spelling where you keep chickens.
  • Hint 4: Often related to the government.

The answer to the “Insurgent takeovers” clue from the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “COUPS.” Coups are a sudden, violent, and unlawful seizure of power from a government, per the Oxford English Dictionary.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle

Across

  • 1A Flower awarded on “The Bachelorette” — ROSE
  • 5A Insurgent takeovers — COUPS
  • 6A Admit (to) — OWNUP
  • 7A Condemn publiclyDECRY
  • 8A The Paradise referred to in “Paradise Lost” — EDEN

Down

  • 1D Took to the Oars — ROWED
  • 2D “An [blank] of prevention is worth a pound of cure” (proverb) — OUNCE
  • 3D Reject, as a lover — SPURN
  • 4D Get a glimpse of — ESPY
  • 5D Something of concern to a building developer or software developer — CODE

How difficult was the clue “Insurgent takeovers”?

I found this particular clue relatively easy, although I have studied a lot of history and readmanyf books about military matters, so I may have an advantage over others. If you don’t have any sort of background knowledge, this clue can prove to be a challenge, so I’m rating this clue four out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re bored on your commute or lunch break and want some other puzzles to try, try the mini crosswords from the LA Times or Washington Post. If you want to stick with the NYT, check out the Strands or Spelling Bee puzzles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv