“Insurgent takeovers” is one of the more challenging clues in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, but don’t worry—we’re here to help you solve the case and complete the puzzle.

‘Insurgent takeovers’ NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 11) clue hints and answers

A tough one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It starts with a “C.”

It starts with a “C.” Hint 2: It ends with an “S.”

It ends with an “S.” Hint 3: It’s a different way of spelling where you keep chickens.

It’s a different way of spelling where you keep chickens. Hint 4: Often related to the government.

The answer to the “Insurgent takeovers” clue from the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “COUPS.” Coups are a sudden, violent, and unlawful seizure of power from a government, per the Oxford English Dictionary.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle

Across

1A Flower awarded on "The Bachelorette" — ROSE

5A Insurgent takeovers — COUPS

6A Admit (to) — OWNUP

7A Condemn publicly — DECRY

8A The Paradise referred to in "Paradise Lost" — EDEN

Down

1D Took to the Oars — ROWED

2D "An [blank] of prevention is worth a pound of cure" (proverb) — OUNCE

3D Reject, as a lover — SPURN

4D Get a glimpse of — ESPY

5D Something of concern to a building developer or software developer — CODE

How difficult was the clue “Insurgent takeovers”?

I found this particular clue relatively easy, although I have studied a lot of history and readmanyf books about military matters, so I may have an advantage over others. If you don’t have any sort of background knowledge, this clue can prove to be a challenge, so I’m rating this clue four out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re bored on your commute or lunch break and want some other puzzles to try, try the mini crosswords from the LA Times or Washington Post. If you want to stick with the NYT, check out the Strands or Spelling Bee puzzles.

