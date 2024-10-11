‘Condemn publicly’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

The “Condemn publicly” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle may leave you scratching your head, but don’t worry, we’ve cracked the clue and have the answer.
‘Condemn publicly” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 11) clue hints and answers
- Hint 1: It starts with a “D.”
- Hint 2: It ends with a “Y.”
- Hint 3: It contains one vowel.
- Hint 4: It contains something that babies often do.
The answer to the “Condemn publicly” clue in the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle is “DECRY.” According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the word’s meaning is to “publicly denounce,” essentially the same as the clue provided today.
All clues and answers from the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle
Across
- 1A Flower awarded on “The Bachelorette” — ROSE
- 5A Insurgent takeovers — COUPS
- 6A Admit (to) — OWNUP
- 7A Condemn publicly — DECRY
- 8A The Paradise referred to in “Paradise Lost” — EDEN
Down
- 1D Took to the Oars — ROWED
- 2D “An [blank] of prevention is worth a pound of cure” (proverb) — OUNCE
- 3D Reject, as a lover — SPURN
- 4D Get a glimpse of — ESPY
- 5D Something of concern to a building developer or software developer — CODE
How difficult was the clue “Condemn publicly?”
Other than the two pop-culture references in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, both of which left me perplexed, I’d rate the “Condemn publicly” clue as the hardest of the bunch. As a result, I’m rating the difficulty of this clue five out of five.
Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword
If you’re still looking to give your brain a workout after completing today’s NYT Mini Crossword, I suggest trying to tackle the Strands and Spelling Bee NYT puzzles. If you want to stick to Mini Crosswords, check out the LA Times and Washington Post.
Published: Oct 11, 2024 03:55 am