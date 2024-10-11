‘Condemn publicly’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

The “Condemn publicly” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle may leave you scratching your head, but don’t worry, we’ve cracked the clue and have the answer.

Recommended Videos

‘Condemn publicly” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 11) clue hints and answers

Shout it out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It starts with a “D.”

It starts with a “D.” Hint 2: It ends with a “Y.”

It ends with a “Y.” Hint 3: It contains one vowel.

It contains one vowel. Hint 4: It contains something that babies often do.

The answer to the “Condemn publicly” clue in the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle is “DECRY.” According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the word’s meaning is to “publicly denounce,” essentially the same as the clue provided today.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle

Across

1A Flower awarded on “The Bachelorette” — ROSE

Flower awarded on “The Bachelorette” — 5A Insurgent takeovers — COUPS

Insurgent takeovers — 6A Admit (to) — OWNUP

Admit (to) — 7A Condemn publicly — DECRY

Condemn publicly — 8A The Paradise referred to in “Paradise Lost” — EDEN

Down

1D Took to the Oars — ROWED

Took to the Oars — 2D “An [blank] of prevention is worth a pound of cure” (proverb) — OUNCE

“An [blank] of prevention is worth a pound of cure” (proverb) — 3D Reject, as a lover — SPURN

Reject, as a lover — 4D Get a glimpse of — ESPY

Get a glimpse of — 5D Something of concern to a building developer or software developer — CODE

How difficult was the clue “Condemn publicly?”

Other than the two pop-culture references in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, both of which left me perplexed, I’d rate the “Condemn publicly” clue as the hardest of the bunch. As a result, I’m rating the difficulty of this clue five out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re still looking to give your brain a workout after completing today’s NYT Mini Crossword, I suggest trying to tackle the Strands and Spelling Bee NYT puzzles. If you want to stick to Mini Crosswords, check out the LA Times and Washington Post.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy