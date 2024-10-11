Image Credit: Bethesda
The Get a glimpse of clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Get a glimpse of’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here's the solution for the four down "Get a glimpse of" clue on the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 08:27 am

The “Get a glimpse of” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword is one of the toughest clues I’ve ever seen. The solution for this one probably isn’t a word you’ll guess, so you may need some help solving it.

If you’re stuck on this clue but still want to try finding the solution yourself, we have plenty of hints to help you uncover the answer. We’ve also got the official solution for the “Get a glimpse of” clue on the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Get a glimpse of’ Oct. 11 Mini Crossword hints

The Get a glimpse of clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
This is a really tough one. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “Y.”
  • Hint 2: A synonym for “SEE” and “SPOT.”
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “E.”
  • Hint 4: Not “I SPY,” but very similar to it.

Stop here if you don’t want to learn the answer to this clue just yet. Read on once you’re ready to see if you got it right.

‘Get a glimpse of’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Get a glimpse of” clue in the Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ESPY.” This word means to catch sight of, spy, or spot someone or something.

‘Get a glimpse of’ clue difficulty rating

I’m pretty confident I’ve never heard the word “ESPY” before today. I’m a bit of a word nerd, too, so coming across one I’m unfamiliar with really surprised me. There are also lots of other ways to say “Get a glimpse of,” so “ESPY” isn’t an easy word to come up with here.

Since “ESPY” is such an uncommon word, solving the “Get a glimpse of” clue is quite tough. This is easily one of the trickiest hints I’ve ever seen on the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, so I’m giving it a full five out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 11 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1D Took to the oars — ROWED
  • 2D “An _____ of prevention is worth a pound of cure” (proverb) — OUNCE
  • 3D Reject, as a lover — SPURN
  • 4D Get a glimpse of — ESPY
  • 5D Something of concern to a building developer…or software developer — CODE

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

The word game fun doesn’t have to end after you finish today’s NYT Mini Crossword. You may enjoy working through the LA Times and the Washington Post next or venture over to Strands and Spelling Bee to tackle some different types of puzzles.

