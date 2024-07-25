Show that recently received a record 23 Emmy nominations, with The NYT Mini Crossword answers and hints

There’s a lot of good TV available nowadays, but one show surpassed the others after receiving a “record 23 Emmy nominations, with The.” We know what the answer is if you’re struggling with the July 25 NYT Mini Crossword.

For a show to beat out Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Walking Dead, and countless other hit TV shows, it must be doing something right. So much so it’s been immortalized in the July 25 edition of the NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Show that recently received a record 23 Emmy nominations, with The’ eight across NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

Can’t beat a good TV show. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It’s an animal.

It’s an animal. Hint 2: It’s a homophone for something not covered.

It’s a homophone for something not covered. Hint 3: The creature is partial to a forest.

The creature is partial to a forest. Hint 4: It ends with “R.”

I can’t give you any more hints, so for the golden answer to eight across, here’s everything you need to know about the answer.

The answer to the clue in question is “BEAR,” as in the TV show “The Bear” which launched in 2022 and went on to release three highly successful and lauded seasons of TV—with a fourth already confirmed to be on the way.

The premise of the show sees Carmen “Carmy” Anthony Berzatto coming back home to run his family’s sandwich shop. But it’s never that simple, and the resulting seasons produce drama, unrest in the kitchen, and much more. Everything about the show has been applauded, leading to its Emmy nominations for a variety of categories: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and many more.

Did you know? Lead star Jeremy Allen White’s breakout role was as Phillip “Lip” Gallagher in the U.S. version of Shameless.

Every July 25 NYT Mini Crossword answer

Across

1A “That’s mind-blowing!” — WHOA

“That’s mind-blowing!” — 5A Apt anagram of RHINO – I — HORN

Apt anagram of RHINO – I — 6A Jelly Belly or Jolly Rancher — CANDY

Jelly Belly or Jolly Rancher — 7A Ye ___ Shoppe — OLDE

Ye ___ Shoppe — 8A Show that recently received a record 23 Emmy nominations, with “The” — THE BEAR

Down

1D ___ watching (coastal activity) — WHALE

___ watching (coastal activity) — 2D Civic automaker — HONDA

Civic automaker — 3D Waiter’s jotting — ORDER

Waiter’s jotting — 4D “Take your pick!” — ANY

“Take your pick!” — 6D Corn core — COB

‘Show that recently received a record 23 Emmy nominations, with The’ July 25 NYT clue difficulty

In a very rare instance, I’m giving this a one of out five for difficulty. The Bear is incredibly popular, I’ve seen it in more adverts than I care to count. If you’re an avid user of social media, chances are you’ve it on there too. There are harder clues in the July 25 NYT Mini Crossword I couldn’t bear to dwell on.

More crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini Crossword daily, explained

