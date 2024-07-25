Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Apt anagram of Rhino - I july 25 nyt mini crossword
Image by Dot Esports.
Category:
Word Games

Apt anagram of Rhino – I NYT Mini Crossword (July 25) answers and hints

This isn't how anagrams are supposed to work.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 11:27 pm

While there may not have been too many, one of today’s confuddling NYT Crossword puzzle clues is “Apt anagram of Rhino-I.” I enjoy anagrams, but I wasn’t sure what this one meant—especially the “I” part. If you’re here, you’re probably in the same boat.

Recommended Videos

This clue is five-across in the July 25 NYT mini crossword puzzle, and I could only solve it by guessing what the “I” part meant (deleting a bit). The key to this was knowing that there are no anagrams for the word “rhino.”

‘Apt anagram of Rhino – I’ July 25 NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer

Apt anagram of Rhino - I clue on the mini crossword july 25
You have to think outside the box for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT.
  • Hint 1: The clue could be written as “Apt anagram of Rhino, minus the ‘I.'”
  • Hint 2: It begins with an “H.”
  • Hint 3: A Rhino has this body part.
  • Hint 4: They are often hunted for this body part.

Spoiler Alert: The answer to this clue is below. So, if you’re still trying to figure it out, please don’t read on until you’re ready.

The answer to “Apt anagram of Rhino – I” is “HORN.” Rhinos are hunted and killed for their horns, which, according to the African Wildlife Foundation, are used in ornamental carvings and traditional medicines. Because of this and other factors, their numbers are dwindling, and they are considered a critically endangered species.

Now that this clue is solved and out of the way, it might help you solve the rest of the July 25 NYT mini crossword puzzle.

NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All July 25 clues and answers

Across

Down

How difficult is solving the clue ‘Apt anagram of Rhino – I’?

If you’re like me, you may have been confused by the “-I” part. At first, I wasn’t sure if it meant with an additional “I,” if it was supposed to start with an “I,” or if it meant minus the “I.” I’d give it a solid three out of five in difficulty because this clue wasn’t clear. Once you figure out what the clue meant with the “I” part, it is easy to solve if you like anagrams.

Best word games and NYT Mini Crossword puzzle alternatives

If you enjoy playing the NYT mini crossword puzzle and want more mini crosswords to play daily, then try the ones from the LA Times and the Washington Post. I recommend Strands and Spelling Bee if you enjoy word searches or Scrabble-like word creation games.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
twitter