Apt anagram of Rhino – I NYT Mini Crossword (July 25) answers and hints

While there may not have been too many, one of today’s confuddling NYT Crossword puzzle clues is “Apt anagram of Rhino-I.” I enjoy anagrams, but I wasn’t sure what this one meant—especially the “I” part. If you’re here, you’re probably in the same boat.

Recommended Videos

This clue is five-across in the July 25 NYT mini crossword puzzle, and I could only solve it by guessing what the “I” part meant (deleting a bit). The key to this was knowing that there are no anagrams for the word “rhino.”

‘Apt anagram of Rhino – I’ July 25 NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer

You have to think outside the box for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT.

Hint 1: The clue could be written as “Apt anagram of Rhino, minus the ‘I.'”

The clue could be written as “Apt anagram of Rhino, minus the ‘I.'” Hint 2: It begins with an “H.”

It begins with an “H.” Hint 3: A Rhino has this body part.

A Rhino has this body part. Hint 4: They are often hunted for this body part.

Spoiler Alert: The answer to this clue is below. So, if you’re still trying to figure it out, please don’t read on until you’re ready.

The answer to “Apt anagram of Rhino – I” is “HORN.” Rhinos are hunted and killed for their horns, which, according to the African Wildlife Foundation, are used in ornamental carvings and traditional medicines. Because of this and other factors, their numbers are dwindling, and they are considered a critically endangered species.

Now that this clue is solved and out of the way, it might help you solve the rest of the July 25 NYT mini crossword puzzle.

NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All July 25 clues and answers

Across

1A “That’s mind-blowing!” — WHOA

“That’s mind-blowing!” — 5A Apt anagram of RHINO – I — HORN

Apt anagram of RHINO – I — 6A Jelly Belly or Jolly Rancher — CANDY

Jelly Belly or Jolly Rancher — 7A Ye___ Shoppe — OLDE

Ye___ Shoppe — 8A Show that recently received a record 23 Emmy nominations, with “The” — BEAR

Down

1D __ watching (coastal activity) — WHALE

__ watching (coastal activity) — 2D Civic automaker — HONDA

Civic automaker — 3D Waiter’s jotting — ORDER

Waiter’s jotting — 4D “Take your pick” — ANY

“Take your pick” — 6D Corn core — COB

How difficult is solving the clue ‘Apt anagram of Rhino – I’?

If you’re like me, you may have been confused by the “-I” part. At first, I wasn’t sure if it meant with an additional “I,” if it was supposed to start with an “I,” or if it meant minus the “I.” I’d give it a solid three out of five in difficulty because this clue wasn’t clear. Once you figure out what the clue meant with the “I” part, it is easy to solve if you like anagrams.

Best word games and NYT Mini Crossword puzzle alternatives

If you enjoy playing the NYT mini crossword puzzle and want more mini crosswords to play daily, then try the ones from the LA Times and the Washington Post. I recommend Strands and Spelling Bee if you enjoy word searches or Scrabble-like word creation games.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy