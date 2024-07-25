Take your pick! NYT Mini Crossword (July 25) answers and hints

“Take your pick” is a troublesome clue in today’s NYT Crossword puzzle because there are endless answers to this. It literally could be anything. So, how are we supposed to know the answer? We aren’t… not without a little help.

Recommended Videos

This “Take your pick!” clue is from the July 25 NYT mini crossword puzzle. You’d think it’d be easy to solve with only three letters. But if you’re here today, you might also be struggling a fair bit with what it could actually be.

Don’t worry because we’ve got hints, and the answer to this clue is below.

‘Take your pick!’ July 25 NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer

Four-down is stumping many players. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT.

Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”

It begins with an “A.” Hint 2: It doesn’t contain any vowels.

It doesn’t contain any vowels. Hint 3: It rhymes with “many.”

It rhymes with “many.” Hint 4: It can be combined to make other words such as ___thing or ___one.

Spoiler Ahead: Solving this clue isn’t easy, and if you haven’t found the answer even with these hints, the answer to “Take your pick” is in the next paragraph.

The answer to “Take your pick!” is “ANY.” According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, to take your pick means to choose any item from among several choices, which is where the “any” part comes into play. It essentially means choosing anything or picking any item.

What makes the word “any” interesting in English is that, depending on how it’s used in a sentence, it can be an adjective, an adverb, or even a noun in different scenarios. No wonder English is a complex language to learn.

Now you’ve solved the clue for 4-down, you can continue working on solving the remainder of the July 25 NYT mini crossword puzzle.

All July 25NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues and answers

Across

Down

1D __ watching (coastal activity) — WHALE

__ watching (coastal activity) — 2D Civic automaker — HONDA

Civic automaker — 3D Waiter’s jotting — ORDER

Waiter’s jotting — 4D “Take your pick” — ANY

“Take your pick” — 6D Corn core — COB

How difficult is it to solve the clue ‘Take your pick!’?

Take your pick is a tough clue to solve because the answer isn’t necessarily a synonym for take your pick, but more of a definition-based answer. If you were thinking along the lines of opt, choose, select, or get, these are valid. But only the three-letter ones could apply. As there were a few answers, I’d give this a difficulty rating of four out of five.

I thought this clue was challenging. It wasn’t until I solved a few surrounding clues that I could find the answer. This strategy has helped me in the past, like with the fried appetizer for the Olympics clue from yesterday. From now on, if I struggle, I’ll try to solve clues around it to give me more hints. Hopefully, it helps me solve these crosswords faster.

Word game and mini crosswords NYT Mini Crossword puzzle alternatives

Have you finished the NYT Mini Crossword and want to play more? Then, try the daily mini crosswords from the LA Times and the Washington Post. They’re enjoyable and challenging.

Or, try the NYT’s Strands and Spelling Bee games if you want more English-language-based games where you have to search for words or make as many words as you can from a group of letters.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy