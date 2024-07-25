Image Credit: Bethesda
that's mind blowing nyt mini crossword clue from july 25
Image by Dot Esports
Word Games

That’s mind-blowing! NYT Mini Crossword (July 25) answers and hints

Mind = blown.
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 03:54 am

Has your mind ever been blown while doing a crossword? Mine has. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is all about how you’d react or what you might say in a mind-blowing situation.

Imagine you got Wordle on the first try. That’s mind-blowing. What’s the first thing that would come out of your mouth in that scenario?

‘That’s mind-blowing!’ July 25 NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer

that's mind blowing july 25 nyt mini crossword hints
One across. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with the letter “W.”
  • Hint 2: It has several spellings.
  • Hint 3: It rhymes with “chew.”
  • Hint 4: Used as a command to a horse to make it stop or slow down.

Got it yet? The answer is coming up any second now. Stop scrolling if you don’t want to be spoiled.

That’s right: The answer to one across is “WHOA.” Whoa has several meanings, but it’s generally used as an exclamation of surprise or amazement. When something astonishes you, and you’re lost for words, a simple “whoa” might come out of your mouth. You could also use it as a command to stop. “Whoa there, horsey.”

DiD YOU KNOW?

Whoa isn’t an onomatopoeia. It was originally used as a way to stop or slow down a horse.

All July 25 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues and answers

Across

Down

‘That’s mind-blowing!’ NYT Crossword Mini difficulty rating

“Whoa” is the first thing that came to mind when reading this NYT Crossword Mini clue. It’s pretty straightforward, but I don’t blame you for not guessing the correct answer immediately. There are several spellings for the word, so I’m going to give this a two out of five on the difficulty rating scale.

How to play other word games and crosswords like the NYT Mini

Done with the NYT Mini Crossword? Why not check out the LA Times and the Washington Post for more crossword action? If you’re sick and tired of crosswords and want to try another word game, NYT’s Strands and Spelling Bee are worthwhile.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
