That’s mind-blowing! NYT Mini Crossword (July 25) answers and hints

Has your mind ever been blown while doing a crossword? Mine has. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is all about how you’d react or what you might say in a mind-blowing situation.

Imagine you got Wordle on the first try. That’s mind-blowing. What’s the first thing that would come out of your mouth in that scenario?

‘That’s mind-blowing!’ July 25 NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer

One across. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with the letter “W.”

It begins with the letter “W.” Hint 2: It has several spellings.

It has several spellings. Hint 3: It rhymes with “chew.”

It rhymes with “chew.” Hint 4: Used as a command to a horse to make it stop or slow down.

Got it yet? The answer is coming up any second now. Stop scrolling if you don’t want to be spoiled.

That’s right: The answer to one across is “WHOA.” Whoa has several meanings, but it’s generally used as an exclamation of surprise or amazement. When something astonishes you, and you’re lost for words, a simple “whoa” might come out of your mouth. You could also use it as a command to stop. “Whoa there, horsey.”

DiD YOU KNOW? Whoa isn’t an onomatopoeia. It was originally used as a way to stop or slow down a horse.

All July 25 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues and answers

Across

Down

1D __ watching (coastal activity) — WHALE

__ watching (coastal activity) — 2D Civic automaker — HONDA

Civic automaker — 3D Waiter’s jotting — ORDER

Waiter’s jotting — 4D “Take your pick” — ANY

“Take your pick” — 6D Corn core — COB

‘That’s mind-blowing!’ NYT Crossword Mini difficulty rating

“Whoa” is the first thing that came to mind when reading this NYT Crossword Mini clue. It’s pretty straightforward, but I don’t blame you for not guessing the correct answer immediately. There are several spellings for the word, so I’m going to give this a two out of five on the difficulty rating scale.

How to play other word games and crosswords like the NYT Mini

Done with the NYT Mini Crossword? Why not check out the LA Times and the Washington Post for more crossword action? If you’re sick and tired of crosswords and want to try another word game, NYT’s Strands and Spelling Bee are worthwhile.

