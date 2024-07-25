‘Corn core’ NYT Mini Crossword answers and hints

“Corn core” sounds like an obscure subgenre of heavy metal that would make your parents ashamed of you, but it’s not. The clue for today’s NYT Mini Crossword is actually a lot more straightforward than that.

‘Corn core’ July 25 NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer

Six down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with the letter “C.”

It begins with the letter “C.” Hint 2: The thing in the middle of corn.

The thing in the middle of corn. Hint 3: It rhymes with “lob.”

It rhymes with “lob.” Hint 4: Corn on the ___.

STOP SCROLLING! I’m just about to reveal the answer.

Correct, the answer to six down in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is “COB.” Corn is oh-so versatile. It works in a salad or with a baked potato, but I like it nice and hot and buttery. Boil it, steam it, fry it, bake it—you name it.

Unrelated to yellow plants entirely, COB is also an abbreviation for “close of business” or the end of the working day, which is definitely not as tasty as good ol’ corn on the cob. (But I wouldn’t be against corn on the job.)

DiD YOU KNOW? Maize is another word for corn.

All July 25 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues and answers

Across

Down

1D __ watching (coastal activity) — WHALE

__ watching (coastal activity) — 2D Civic automaker — HONDA

Civic automaker — 3D Waiter’s jotting — ORDER

Waiter’s jotting — 4D “Take your pick” — ANY

“Take your pick” — 6D Corn core — COB

‘Corn core’ NYT Crossword Mini difficulty rating

I already established I’m a big fan of corn. As a corn connoisseur, I’m giving this NYT Crossword Mini clue a one out of five on the difficulty scale. But corn isn’t for everyone, so I don’t blame you for reading this article to find the answer.

How to play other word games and crosswords like the NYT Mini

Had enough of the NYT Mini Crossword? Head over to the LA Times and the Washington Post for more crosswords. If you want to try another word game, check out Strands and Spelling Bee. They’re perfect for stimulating your brain.

