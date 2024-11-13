Forgot password
Two excited people with stars around them by the Rarin' to go clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Rarin’ to go’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the one down "Rarin' to go" clue on the Nov. 13 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 13, 2024 09:10 am

The daily NYT Mini Crossword often highlights unique phrases you might not be familiar with. One such phrase is “Rarin’ to go,” which is essential to solve if you want to finish the entire puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re unsure what this phrase means, here are some hints and the answer for the “Rarin’ to go” clue on the Nov. 13 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Rarin’ to go’ Nov. 13 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Rarin' to go clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The solution is a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “R.”
  • Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “AGREE.”
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “E.”
  • Hint 4: A synonym for this word is “KEEN.”

Stop right here until you’re ready to solve this clue because I’m going to reveal the answer now.

‘Rarin’ to go’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Rarin’ to go” clue on the Nov. 13 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “EAGER.” The phrase “Rarin’ to go” refers to the feeling of being keen or enthusiastic about starting something.

‘Rarin’ to go’ clue difficulty rating

“Rarin’ to go” isn’t a super common phrase, which means there’s a decent chance you’ve never heard of it and had no idea what it meant before today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. The answer is fairly easy to get if you’re familiar with this clue but quite tough if you aren’t.

I think this one is a bit more difficult than most clues you come across while working through this daily puzzle, so I’m giving it a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 13 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1D Rarin’ to go — EAGER
  • 2D Turkey Day topping — GRAVY
  • 3D “What –?” (“Can you explain this mess?”) — GIVES
  • 4D Destination for a time machine — PAST
  • 5D “The document should be in your inbox now” — SENT

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

There are lots of other word games you can work through after finishing today’s NYT Mini Crossword. If you’re looking for more tricky clues to solve, the LA Times and the Washington Post are great options for you. Strands and Spelling Bee are also fun choices if you’re up for a challenge since they’re both word games with unique premises.

Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
