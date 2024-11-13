‘Romantic getaway?’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Did you ever meet with your loved one in a discrete place to avoid the public eye? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Romantic getaway?” asks you to solve a cryptic wordplay that is looking to misguide you.
If today’s NYT Mini Crossword is too challenging, you can use our hints and answers to help you complete the puzzle.
‘Romantic getaway?’ NYT Nov. 13 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is not a romantic vacation.
- Hint 2: The five-letter solution is a discreet and romantic encounter.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “T.”
- Hint 4: The solution rhymes with twist.
It’s time to reveal the answer.
The answer to eight across in the Nov. 13 New York Times Mini Crossword is “TRYST.” The word Tryst refers to a secret meeting between lovers, which fits the idea of a “romantic getaway” in a more clandestine sense. The word “gateway” might make you think of a holiday on a surface level, but this is a classic NYT way of misdirecting your guess to make it harder to complete the crossword.
Tryst is frequently used in romantic and dramatic literature, especially when describing secret love affairs or rendezvous that must be kept hidden from public view.
‘Romantic getaway?’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
When we think of a romantic getaway, we usually think about a vacation, but this one features wordplay and suggests a private meeting between two lovers. If you could crack this part of the clue, it should be an easy solution.
The wordplay confused me, and I had to solve my way through the crossword to find the answer. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 13) answers
Across
- 1A Folded layer of a McGriddle — EGG
- 4A Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics — PARIS
- 6A Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal — AGAVE
- 7A This clue number — SEVEN
- 8A Romantic getaway? — TRYST
Down
- 1D Rarin’ to go — EAGAR
- 2D Turkey Day topping — GRAVY
- 3D “What ___?” (“Can you explain this mess?”) — GIVES
- 4D Destination for a time machine — PAST
- 5D “The document should be in your inbox now” — SENT
How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword
If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are wearing you out, you can boost your brainpower with the LA Times and Washington Post. You can also use your wit to crack the Strands and Spelling Bee. There are plenty of great options.
Published: Nov 13, 2024 03:22 am