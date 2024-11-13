Forgot password
Picture showing the Folded layer of a McGriddle clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
‘Folded layer of a McGriddle’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

We’ve got the answer to the “Folded layer of a McGriddle” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Rijit Banerjee
Published: Nov 13, 2024 04:55 am

Have you ever had your breakfast in a McDonald’s? Even though the idea sounds good on paper, it’s probably not the healthiest option for you to start your day. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Folded layer of a McGriddle,” tests your knowledge of ingredients in the McGriddle sandwich.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword has stumped you, you can use our hints and answers to breeze through the puzzle.

‘Folded layer of a McGriddle’ NYT Nov. 13 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the Folded layer of a McGriddle clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
Tasty start to your day. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is something often found in breakfast sandwiches.
  • Hint 2: The three-letter solution comes in a shell and you crack it to cook.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “E.”
  • Hint 4: The solution can be scrambled, fried, or poached.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to eight across in the Nov. 13 New York Times Mini Crossword is “EGG.” The McGriddle is a type of breakfast sandwich served at McDonald’s that typically contains a folded egg. The “folded” part of the clue refers to how the egg is often folded into layers before being placed in the sandwich, making it the perfect answer to the clue.

DID YOU KNOW?

McDonald’s introduced the McGriddle sandwich in 2003, combining breakfast favorites like sausage, egg, and cheese into a sweet-and-savory creation.

‘Folded layer of a McGriddle’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

I have never seen the McGriddle sandwiches in an Indian McDonald’s chain. I had to look up the sandwich to understand that the egg is folded inside it, which makes it quite convenient to pick it up and have it as your breakfast.

If you have tried the McGriddle, you will know its ingredients, and it should be a very easy solution. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 13) answers

Across

  • 1A Folded layer of a McGriddle — EGG
  • 4A Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics — PARIS
  • 6A Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal — AGAVE
  • 7A This clue number — SEVEN
  • 8A Romantic getaway? — TRYST

Down

  • 1D Rarin’ to go — EAGAR
  • 2D Turkey Day topping — GRAVY
  • 3D “What ___?” (“Can you explain this mess?”) — GIVES
  • 4D Destination for a time machine — PAST
  • 5D “The document should be in your inbox now” — SENT

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games have you tangled up, the LA Times and Washington Post puzzles will help untangle your brain and solve those tricky crosswords. You can also go for a lighter challenge and dive into Strands and Spelling Bee, a great way to increase your vocabulary.

