‘Folded layer of a McGriddle’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Have you ever had your breakfast in a McDonald’s? Even though the idea sounds good on paper, it’s probably not the healthiest option for you to start your day. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Folded layer of a McGriddle,” tests your knowledge of ingredients in the McGriddle sandwich.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword has stumped you, you can use our hints and answers to breeze through the puzzle.

‘Folded layer of a McGriddle’ NYT Nov. 13 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Tasty start to your day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is something often found in breakfast sandwiches.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to eight across in the Nov. 13 New York Times Mini Crossword is “EGG.” The McGriddle is a type of breakfast sandwich served at McDonald’s that typically contains a folded egg. The “folded” part of the clue refers to how the egg is often folded into layers before being placed in the sandwich, making it the perfect answer to the clue.

DID YOU KNOW? McDonald’s introduced the McGriddle sandwich in 2003, combining breakfast favorites like sausage, egg, and cheese into a sweet-and-savory creation.

‘Folded layer of a McGriddle’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

I have never seen the McGriddle sandwiches in an Indian McDonald’s chain. I had to look up the sandwich to understand that the egg is folded inside it, which makes it quite convenient to pick it up and have it as your breakfast.

If you have tried the McGriddle, you will know its ingredients, and it should be a very easy solution. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 13) answers

Across

1A Folded layer of a McGriddle — EGG

Folded layer of a McGriddle 4A Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics — PARIS

Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics 6A Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal — AGAVE

Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal 7A This clue number — SEVEN

This clue number 8A Romantic getaway? — TRYST

Down

1D Rarin’ to go — EAGAR

Rarin’ to go 2D Turkey Day topping — GRAVY

Turkey Day topping 3D “What ___?” (“Can you explain this mess?”) — GIVES

“What ___?” (“Can you explain this mess?”) 4D Destination for a time machine — PAST

Destination for a time machine 5D “The document should be in your inbox now” — SENT

