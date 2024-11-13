‘Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

The Olympics are a massive sporting event that showcases hardworking players from all around the world. One of the clues on today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenges you to recall the “Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics.”

Since the Summer Olympics have already passed, you may have forgotten where they were held. If you’re unsure of the solution for this one, here are some hints and the official answer for the “Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics” clue on the Nov. 13 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics’ Nov. 13 NYT Mini Crossword hints

You need a five-letter word to solve this clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter "S."

Hint 2: You can visit iconic monuments like The Louvre and the Arc de Triomphe.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "P."

Hint 4: The capital of France.

It’s time to reveal where the 2024 Summer Olympics were held, so make sure you have your best guess ready before reading any further.

‘Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics” clue on the Nov. 13 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “PARIS.” The games ran from July 26 to Aug. 11 this year in this city.

‘Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics’ clue difficulty rating

The difficulty level of this clue entirely depends on whether or not you’re familiar with the Summer Olympics. Guessing the right location is fairly easy if you are and can be rather tricky if you aren’t.

I don’t think this is one of the toughest clues I’ve seen overall, but narrowing down the right location can be difficult, so I’m giving the “Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics” clue a three out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 13 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

1D Rarin’ to go — EAGER

Rarin’ to go — 2D Turkey Day topping — GRAVY

Turkey Day topping — 3D “What –?” (“Can you explain this mess?”) — GIVES

“What –?” (“Can you explain this mess?”) — 4D Destination for a time machine — PAST

Destination for a time machine — 5D “The document should be in your inbox now” — SENT

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up for solving some more word games, there are many other great options. A good starting place is the LA Times and the Washington Post. These are crosswords fairly similar to this one, so you’re sure to enjoy having lots of fresh clues to solve.

Strands and Spelling Bee are also viable choices if you want something different. These puzzles have their own unique twists and are the perfect options if you’re up for a challenge.

