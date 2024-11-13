Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A blank crossword puzzle between two cocktail emojis, above a clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

We're here to help if you're stuck on today's New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 13, 2024 04:52 am

If your progress through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle has been halted by the “Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal” clue, you’re in the right place as we’ve got some clues to help you out—and the answer if you’re really stuck.

Recommended Videos

“Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

A blank New York Times Crossword puzzle with a clue highlighted.
Five letters. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “E.”
  • Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
  • Hint 4: It’s commonly known as the American aloe.

The answer to the “Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal” clue in the Nov. 13 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “AGAVE.” The tequila agave is native to the states of Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit, Michoacan, and Aguascalientes in Mexico, where it favors an altitude of more than 1,500 meters and rich, sandy soils.

All clues and answers from the Nov 13. NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

Down

  • 1D Rarin’ to go — EAGER
  • 2D Turkey Day topping — GRAVY
  • 3D “What –?” (“Can you explain this mess?”) — GIVES
  • 4D Destination for a time machine — PAST
  • 5D “The document should be in your inbox now” — SENT

How difficult was the “Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal” clue?

My botany knowledge is significantly lacking, and I can barely tell you the difference between a daisy and a rose, so this particular clue really caught me off guard. In all honesty, I couldn’t work out the answer at all and had to give up, so I’m rating this clue five out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you want more Mini Crosswords to tackle today, try the LA Times and Washington Post. You can stick with the New York Times for a different sort of puzzle, though, as the Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles both provide a challenge.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv