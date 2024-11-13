‘Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

If your progress through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle has been halted by the “Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal” clue, you’re in the right place as we’ve got some clues to help you out—and the answer if you’re really stuck.

“Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

Five letters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”

It begins with an “A.” Hint 2: It ends with an “E.”

It ends with an “E.” Hint 3: It contains three vowels.

It contains three vowels. Hint 4: It’s commonly known as the American aloe.

The answer to the “Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal” clue in the Nov. 13 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “AGAVE.” The tequila agave is native to the states of Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit, Michoacan, and Aguascalientes in Mexico, where it favors an altitude of more than 1,500 meters and rich, sandy soils.

All clues and answers from the Nov 13. NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Folded layer of a McGriddle — EGG

Folded layer of a McGriddle — 4A Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics — PARIS

Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics — 6A Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal — AGAVE

Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal — 7A This clue number — SEVEN

This clue number — 8A Romantic getaway? — TRYST

Down

1D Rarin’ to go — EAGER

Rarin’ to go — 2D Turkey Day topping — GRAVY

Turkey Day topping — 3D “What –?” (“Can you explain this mess?”) — GIVES

“What –?” (“Can you explain this mess?”) — 4D Destination for a time machine — PAST

Destination for a time machine — 5D “The document should be in your inbox now” — SENT

How difficult was the “Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal” clue?

My botany knowledge is significantly lacking, and I can barely tell you the difference between a daisy and a rose, so this particular clue really caught me off guard. In all honesty, I couldn’t work out the answer at all and had to give up, so I’m rating this clue five out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you want more Mini Crosswords to tackle today, try the LA Times and Washington Post. You can stick with the New York Times for a different sort of puzzle, though, as the Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles both provide a challenge.

