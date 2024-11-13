‘Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

If your progress through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle has been halted by the “Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal” clue, you’re in the right place as we’ve got some clues to help you out—and the answer if you’re really stuck.
- Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”
- Hint 2: It ends with an “E.”
- Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
- Hint 4: It’s commonly known as the American aloe.
The answer to the “Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal” clue in the Nov. 13 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “AGAVE.” The tequila agave is native to the states of Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit, Michoacan, and Aguascalientes in Mexico, where it favors an altitude of more than 1,500 meters and rich, sandy soils.
All clues and answers from the Nov 13. NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
Across
- 1A Folded layer of a McGriddle — EGG
- 4A Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics — PARIS
- 6A Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal — AGAVE
- 7A This clue number — SEVEN
- 8A Romantic getaway? — TRYST
Down
- 1D Rarin’ to go — EAGER
- 2D Turkey Day topping — GRAVY
- 3D “What –?” (“Can you explain this mess?”) — GIVES
- 4D Destination for a time machine — PAST
- 5D “The document should be in your inbox now” — SENT
How difficult was the “Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal” clue?
My botany knowledge is significantly lacking, and I can barely tell you the difference between a daisy and a rose, so this particular clue really caught me off guard. In all honesty, I couldn’t work out the answer at all and had to give up, so I’m rating this clue five out of five.
Published: Nov 13, 2024 04:52 am