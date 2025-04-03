Forgot password
Certain sports bets – NYT Crossword Mini clue answer (April 3)

Need a hand with the April 3 NYT Mini? Read on.
I’m not a betting man, so I was completely stumped when I landed on this NYT Mini Crossword clue. I don’t know anything about bets, let alone “certain sports bets.” I’d love to say I somehow worked out the answer with pure brain power, but I didn’t. I ended up having to do some research for this article—but can you blame me?

Certain sports bets – NYT Mini Crossword hints

a crossword puzzle highlighting the "certain sports bets" clue
Let’s place a bet. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: Associated with numbers.
  • Hint 2: It starts with an “O.”
  • Hint 3: Also known as “total bet.”
  • Hint 4: ____-under

Certain sports bets – NYT Mini Crossword answer

Did you get it yet? The answer to seven across in the April 3 NYT Mini Crossword is “OVERS.”

An over-under is a common type of bet used in all forms of sports. It’s a bet whether a stat, like goals, will be higher or lower than a pre-agreed value. In the case of the crossword, overs refers to bets over that value.

It honestly took a while to get my head around this one. “Overs” sounded vaguably familiar in the back of my mind, but I didn’t know anything about it. This NYT Mini clue is probably a walk in the park if you’re a seasoned better, but the same can’t be said for anyone else.

All April 3 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Want help with the rest of the April NYT Mini Crossword clues? We have all the answers.

Across

  • 1A Hit the ___ (go to bed) — SACK
  • 5A Misleading name for a sub/shish kebab restaurant? — SUSHI
  • 6A Misleading name for a taco/pasta restaurant? — TAPAS
  • 7A Certain sports bets — OVERS
  • 8A Cooped (up) — PENT

Down

  • 1D Almost *too* sophisticated and charming — SUAVE
  • 2D Upscale Colorado skiing destination — ASPEN
  • 3D Word after bar or pie — CHART
  • 4D Smooch — KISS
  • 5D Word on an eight-sided traffic sign — STOP
