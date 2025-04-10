Apple orchard pests – NYT Mini Crossword clue answer (April 10)

The New York Times Mini Crossword can be a real pest sometimes—especially today’s clues. Pretty much any fruit and vegetable has pests, but what about apple orchard pests? I didn’t know they drew the attention of specific pests until now. Thankfully, I figured out the answer.
Table of contents
Apple orchard pests – NYT Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: Yellow and black.
- Hint 2: It starts with the letter “W.”
- Hint 3: Bzzzzzzz off.
- Hint 4: Like a bee but annoying.
Apple orchard pests – NYT Mini Crossword answer
Figured it out yet? The answer to one down in the April 10 NYT Mini Crossword is “WASPS.”
Apple orchards apparently get all sorts of pests, including sawflies, codling moths, and wasps. A pest is a destructive insect or animal that attacks crops. I know bees are responsible for pollinating apple trees, but I didn’t realize their scary counterpart destroyed them.
I hate wasps. I stepped into a wasp’s nest when I was nine and got stung all over. They traumatized me, and now they’re traumatizing the apple orchards. Damn those furry buggers. I’m team bee any day of the week.
All April 10 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Want help with the rest of the April 10 NYT Mini Crossword clues? We have all the answers.
Across
- 1A Smoke tendrils — WISPS
- 6A Undo, as “I do’s” — ANNUL
- 7A What’s the point of church? — SPIRE
- 8A Adorable flab — PUDGE
- 9A Like some prices and precipices — STEEP
Down
- 1D Apple orchard pests — WASPS
- 2D Two cents, so to speak — INPUT
- 3D Like a sarcastic dig — SNIDE
- 4D Get rid of — PURGE
- 5D Succumb to a lullaby — SLEEP
Published: Apr 10, 2025 07:52 am