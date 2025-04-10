Apple orchard pests – NYT Mini Crossword clue answer (April 10)

The New York Times Mini Crossword can be a real pest sometimes—especially today’s clues. Pretty much any fruit and vegetable has pests, but what about apple orchard pests? I didn’t know they drew the attention of specific pests until now. Thankfully, I figured out the answer.

Recommended Videos

Apple orchard pests – NYT Mini Crossword hints

Crunch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Yellow and black.

Yellow and black. Hint 2: It starts with the letter “W.”

It starts with the letter “W.” Hint 3: Bzzzzzzz off.

Bzzzzzzz off. Hint 4: Like a bee but annoying.

Apple orchard pests – NYT Mini Crossword answer

Figured it out yet? The answer to one down in the April 10 NYT Mini Crossword is “WASPS.”

Apple orchards apparently get all sorts of pests, including sawflies, codling moths, and wasps. A pest is a destructive insect or animal that attacks crops. I know bees are responsible for pollinating apple trees, but I didn’t realize their scary counterpart destroyed them.

I hate wasps. I stepped into a wasp’s nest when I was nine and got stung all over. They traumatized me, and now they’re traumatizing the apple orchards. Damn those furry buggers. I’m team bee any day of the week.

All April 10 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Want help with the rest of the April 10 NYT Mini Crossword clues? We have all the answers.

Across

1A Smoke tendrils — WISPS

Smoke tendrils — 6A Undo, as “I do’s” — ANNUL

Undo, as “I do’s” — 7A What’s the point of church? — SPIRE

What’s the point of church? — 8A Adorable flab — PUDGE

Adorable flab — 9A Like some prices and precipices — STEEP

Down

1D Apple orchard pests — WASPS

Apple orchard pests — 2D Two cents, so to speak — INPUT

Two cents, so to speak — 3D Like a sarcastic dig — SNIDE

Like a sarcastic dig — 4D Get rid of — PURGE

Get rid of — 5D Succumb to a lullaby — SLEEP

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy